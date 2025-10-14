Toobit Launches 100% Compensation Event for Losses Incurred in October

This content is provided by a sponsor

Toobit, the award-winning global cryptocurrency exchange, today announces the launch of its Comeback Challenge, a two-week event designed to help traders recover from market volatility and bounce back stronger.

The event provides 100% compensation on liquidated amounts for traders, including those from other exchanges, who have suffered losses as a result of trading. With a total pool of 100,000 USDT, the event will give both new and current traders the resources to regain their trading edge.

Mike Williams, Chief Communication Officer at Toobit, said:

“Market swings can be tough, and we want to show our community that we’ve got their back. The Comeback Challenge is our way of providing a safety net, offering traders compensation and extra funds to re-engage with the market and turn past losses into future wins.”

The Comeback Challenge runs from October 13, 2025, 03:00 PM (UTC) to October 27, 2025, 03:00 PM (UTC), and features three key reward opportunities.

Event 1: Compensation for new traders

Toobit will compensate 100% of liquidated amounts incurred on other exchanges after October 1, 2025. New traders only need to register and submit screenshots of their liquidated trades in USDT perpetual contracts from a different exchange to receive up to 200 USDT in bonus funds. This pool is limited and will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.

Event 2: Comeback rewards for existing traders

Existing Toobit traders who experienced liquidations of more than 500 USDT between October 8 and October 12, 16:00 (UTC) are eligible to receive compensation of up to 500 USDT per trader to get back into trading.

Event 3: Extra deposit rewards

Traders can claim extra funds simply by making a deposit. Deposit tiers start at 50 USDT for a 5 USDT reward, and go up to 10,000 USDT for a 1,200 USDT reward.

Traders need to register on the event page to ensure eligibility. Full details, including rules on reward distribution and trading volume requirements, can be found on the announcement page.

The crypto market’s high volatility poses extreme risks, even for experienced traders. On October 10, the sector experienced the largest single-day wipeout in its history, with more than US$19 billion in leveraged positions liquidated.

This rapid decline, which saw Bitcoin’s price plummet over 14% in 24 hours and was 19 times larger than the FTX collapse liquidation, underscores why supportive recovery programs are critical for helping traders manage risk and sustain participation in this unpredictable market.

About Toobit

Toobit is where the future of crypto trading unfolds – an award-winning cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built for those who thrive exploring new frontiers. With deep liquidity and cutting-edge technology, Toobit empowers traders worldwide to navigate the digital asset markets with confidence. We offer a fair, secure, seamless, and transparent trading experience, ensuring every trade is an opportunity to discover what’s next.

For more information about Toobit, visit: Website | X | Telegram | LinkedIn | Discord | Instagram

