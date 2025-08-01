Toobit Simplifies Crypto Purchases with Credit/Debit Card Payment Feature

This content is provided by a sponsor

Toobit, the award-winning global cryptocurrency exchange, today announces its new credit/debit card payment feature, making it easier and faster for users to buy digital currencies using fiat.

The new feature allows users to seamlessly purchase popular cryptocurrencies like USDT, BTC, ETH, ADA, and USDC directly with Visa and Mastercard credit or debit cards. Supporting a wide array of fiat currencies, including USD, EUR, GBP, JPY, and more, Toobit is making crypto more accessible to a broad international audience.

To ensure robust security and reliability for these transactions, Toobit has partnered with industry leaders Simplex (a Nuvei company) and AdvCash. These collaborations leverage advanced fraud prevention technologies, offering users peace of mind for their crypto purchases.

Mike Williams, Chief Communication Officer at Toobit, said:

“The future of finance is digital, but the path to entry must be simple and secure for everyone. Our new credit/debit card payment feature is a bridge designed to empower the next wave of crypto adopters. By eliminating complexity and maximizing trust, we are confident this will accelerate mainstream engagement with the digital economy.”

How to Purchase Crypto via Credit/Debit Card on Toobit

Log in to your Toobit account or register if you are a new user. Navigate to the “Buy crypto” section. Choose your preferred fiat currency and the cryptocurrency you wish to receive. Enter the purchase amount and link your bank card by providing the required details. Confirm the transaction and wait for your crypto to be credited to your account.

This development comes amid a period of explosive growth in the cryptocurrency sector. The worldwide market is on a clear growth trajectory, with projected revenues expected to hit US$85.7 billion in 2025. Looking ahead, the market is forecast to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.01%, pushing its total value to an estimated US$95.1 billion by 2026.

Furthermore, the global market for fiat-to-crypto on-ramp solutions, which facilitates purchases like those offered by Toobit, is projected to reach USD 23.4 billion by 2033. This underscores the increasing demand for accessible pathways into the digital economy.

About Toobit

Toobit is where the future of crypto trading unfolds – an award-winning cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built for those who thrive exploring new frontiers. With deep liquidity and cutting-edge technology, Toobit empowers traders worldwide to navigate the digital asset markets with confidence. We offer a fair, secure, seamless, and transparent trading experience, ensuring every trade is an opportunity to discover what’s next.

For more information about Toobit, visit: Website | X | Telegram | LinkedIn | Discord | Instagram

Disclaimer: This publication is sponsored. Coinspeaker does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or other materials on this web page. Readers are advised to conduct their own research before engaging with any company mentioned. Please note that the featured information is not intended as, and shall not be understood or construed as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice. Nothing contained on this web page constitutes a solicitation, recommendation, endorsement, or offer by Coinspeaker or any third party service provider to buy or sell any cryptoassets or other financial instruments. Crypto assets are a high-risk investment. You should consider whether you understand the possibility of losing money due to leverage. None of the material should be considered as investment advice. Coinspeaker shall not be held liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses arising from the use or reliance on any content, goods, or services featured on this web page.

Related Releases