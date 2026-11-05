TRUMP crypto ventures came under fresh pressure after Trump Media moved 4,259 BTC, about $344 million, out of wallets holding its convertible-note collateral and into a Crypto.com-linked address. This happened a day after the TRUMP memecoin hit a record low.

Lookonchain flagged the transfer at 03:00 UTC. The blockchain shows two transactions, of 2,140.04 BTC and 2,119.31 BTC, confirmed in block 974,613 at 02:17 UTC.

The move lands in a bad week for every Trump-linked asset. After Tuesday’s US midterm elections went the Democrats’ way, the TRUMP token, World Liberty Financial’s WLFI and Trump Media’s stock all fell, even as Bitcoin climbed back above $80,000.

The question traders are asking is simple: are the Trump businesses selling their Bitcoin? The blockchain answers part of it.

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Is Trump Media Selling Its Bitcoin?

The amount is the first clue. Trump Media’s second-quarter 10-Q says 4,260.73 BTC served as collateral for its convertible notes, with restrictions lifted “no later than” May 29, 2028. Thursday’s two transfers add up to 4,259.35 BTC, and both sending wallets are now empty.

The address the coins went to is not new either. The same Crypto.com-linked deposit address, 34jvUbzJ…yMy, took 2,649.9 BTC from Trump Media wallets on May 22 and 2,628.3 BTC on August 1. Each time, the coins were swept into one large wallet that holds about 17,330 BTC from many users.



Once coins sit in a pooled exchange wallet, the blockchain can no longer show whether they were sold, lent or simply held in custody. Trump Media has not commented on Thursday’s move. The timing is what traders are focused on.

A registration statement filed on November 2 says holders of Trump Media’s $1 billion convertible notes can force the company to buy them back for cash on November 30, 2026, and that it “could be required to pay up to approximately $1.0 billion”.

The same filing lists ways to raise the money, including to “sell our bitcoin or other digital asset holdings to fund such repurchases.” At about $80,600, the 4,259 BTC that just moved are worth roughly a third of that bill.

The company’s Bitcoin pile was already shrinking. Trump Media held 9,477.16 BTC on June 30, down from 9,542.16 at the end of 2025, and booked a $360.6 million loss on its digital assets in the first half of the year.

Is Anyone Else in the Trump Crypto Camp Selling?

American Bitcoin, the miner co-founded by Eric Trump, is adding coins rather than dumping them. It reported on November 4 that its reserve grew to about 8,427 BTC at the end of September, from 8,002 in June.

It mined about 891 BTC in the quarter but only kept about 425 of them, because it “sold a portion of Bitcoin production to cover operating costs.” That is a miner paying its bills, not a treasury exit.

How Are TRUMP Crypto Ventures Performing?

Almost every listed or tradable Trump business is near its lows, with one exception: the stablecoin.

Venture What it is Price Recent move From the peak Official Trump (TRUMP) Memecoin launched in January 2025 $1.26 −15.2% in 24 hours −98.3% World Liberty Financial (WLFI) Governance token of the family’s DeFi project $0.0468 −3.5% in 24 hours −85.9% USD1 World Liberty’s dollar stablecoin $1.00 $3.70 billion in supply Holding its peg Trump Media (DJT) Truth Social owner and Bitcoin treasury $4.49 −48% in a month −74% from the 52-week high American Bitcoin (ABTC) Eric Trump’s Bitcoin miner $6.24 −26% in a month Near its 52-week low

Token prices are from Binance at 09:00 UTC on Thursday, with peaks and USD1 supply from CoinGecko. Stock prices are Wednesday’s Nasdaq closes.

The TRUMP token took the biggest hit. It fell from $1.396 to a record low of $1.219 in a single hour from 17:00 UTC on Wednesday, and it now trades 98.3% below its $73.43 peak from January 2025.

Trump Media closed at $4.49 on Wednesday, just above its 52-week low of $4.46. Besides the note deadline, it is asking shareholders to approve an all-stock merger with fusion energy company TAE Technologies at a special meeting on December 14.

American Bitcoin’s numbers look better than its stock. It reported third-quarter net income of about $126 million, mostly from a $197 million gain on its Bitcoin, yet the shares are down 26% in a month.

USD1 is the only piece holding steady, trading at its $1 peg with $3.70 billion in circulation.

TRUMP Price Analysis: Is There a Floor?

TRUMP traded at $1.26 on Thursday morning, far below its 20-day EMA at $1.63 and its 50-day EMA at $1.78. It has no earlier trading history below Wednesday’s $1.219 low.

Outlook Trigger Level to watch Rebound A daily close above $1.396, where the drop started The 20-day EMA near $1.63 Holding pattern Price stays between $1.219 and $1.396 Sideways trading around $1.26 Sell-off A daily close below the $1.219 record low $1.00, the next round number

A bounce in TRUMP would need buyers who see value in Trump-branded assets after the vote. For now, the cheapest signal to watch is the onchain one: if more Trump Media coins head to the same Crypto.com address before November 30, TRUMP crypto sentiment is likely to stay heavy.

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