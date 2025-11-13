Tundra Makes XRP DeFi-Ready Across XRPL and Solana

This content is provided by a sponsor

XRP’s legal clarity was secured with the SEC case settlement earlier this year, and US regulators approved the first XRP exchange-traded fund by Rex-Osprey. As a result, capital has been flowing back into the ecosystem.

The new regulatory landscape turned XRP $2.35 24h volatility: 0.3% Market cap: $142.27 B Vol. 24h: $6.17 B from a litigation risk asset into a legitimate portfolio component for funds that had previously avoided it.

Those structural wins sparked increased network activity and accumulation by large holders. XRP Tundra, a dual-chain DeFi project connecting the XRP Ledger and Solana, also gained attention. Its audited yield infrastructure is built on the newly legitimized XRPL base layer.

Tundra Operates on Two Blockchains Instead of One

The project’s foundation lies in interoperability. Instead of deploying a single chain and bridging later, the developers built XRP Tundra natively across two blockchains. TUNDRA-X, on the XRP Ledger, governs the system’s reserve functions and voting rights. TUNDRA-S, deployed on Solana, manages staking, liquidity, and rewards.

This architecture combines XRPL’s regulatory readiness with Solana’s execution speed. Transactions settle rapidly on Solana while reserves remain transparent on XRPL. This approach aligns with how institutional finance designs custody and yield segregation.

The upcoming GlacierChain extension will further expand that framework by adding an XRPL Layer-2 for programmable staking logic and cross-chain verifications. That dual-layer structure answers a key question: can the system scale without fragmenting capital?

Tundra Makes XRP a Productive Asset

Unlike Proof-of-Stake networks, XRP’s consensus mechanism doesn’t issue validator rewards. Its efficiency is unmatched, but holders have long faced the same limitation. Their assets generate no yield by default. XRP Tundra’s Cryo Vaults change that equation by creating on-chain staking contracts that maintain full ledger visibility.

Vaults are divided into three categories:

Liquid Staking offers a 4–6% APY with no lock-up and instant withdrawals for flexible liquidity management.

offers a with no lock-up and instant withdrawals for flexible liquidity management. Balanced Staking delivers 8–12% APY over a 30-day lock-up, designed for consistent passive income.

delivers over a 30-day lock-up, designed for consistent passive income. Premium Staking reaches 15–20% APY with a 90-day commitment, targeting long-term participants.

All tiers require TUNDRA-S and are fully programmable through smart contracts audited prior to launch. These vaults don’t lend XRP to third parties or convert it through centralized intermediaries. Returns are calculated within the ecosystem’s own liquidity design.

Crypto commentator HotCuppaCrypto analyzed the framework in a recent feature, describing it as “yield architecture, not a promise”. That precision appeals to larger investors who treat staking as an income instrument rather than a form of speculation.

Tundra Was Audited and Verified Before Listing

Security transparency has been central to Tundra’s rollout. Before the presale opened, the contracts underwent three separate code reviews from Cyberscope, SolidProof, and FreshCoins. None reported critical or medium-severity issues.

To further close the credibility gap that often surrounds presales, the development entity completed Vital Block KYC verification, a step rarely taken by early-stage DeFi teams. The certificate links the founders to registered corporate identities, allowing investors to perform their own background checks.

Investors researching security often start with the same query: is XRP Tundra legit? This leads directly to the project’s published audits and KYC verification. Every report is accessible there, allowing anyone to check results without relying on summaries or screenshots.

Tundra Presale Metrics Are Fully Public

The current Phase 10 of XRP Tundra’s presale offers TUNDRA-S at $0.158 with a 10% bonus, and provides TUNDRA-X at a $0.079 reference value. Listing prices have been confirmed at $2.5 and $1.25, defining transparent valuation parameters months before exchange launch.

Cumulative contributions have surpassed $2 million, with over $32,000 distributed through the Arctic Spinner incentive mechanism. It is a verifiable bonus system rewarding token purchases with additional TUNDRA-S spins based on contribution tiers.

Because all transactions are recorded directly on-chain, whale analysts can track inflows without intermediaries.

Tundra Matches How XRP Whales Think

Large XRP holders typically move once a project’s fundamentals are visible. XRP Tundra’s architecture, audits, and transparent presale records meet those expectations. Its vault contracts have been reviewed, its tokenomics are fixed, and its cross-chain structure already links XRPL and Solana in live environments.

For investors returning to XRP after regulatory clarity and ETF approval, this framework offers something measurable: a functioning DeFi system prepared for scale. That readiness is what might draw quiet accumulation from the network’s largest wallets.

Follow verified presale data and review audits before the next phase opens.

