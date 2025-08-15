Upgrade to Ledger and Earn Up to $90 in BTC Rewards

Industry-leading crypto hardware wallet provider Ledger has launched a special one-week Bitcoin promotion for its iconic wallet devices. Starting August 12 and ending on August 19, the Fresh BTC Boost promo offers up to $90 worth of real Bitcoin on eligible Ledger products.

This Ledger limited-time deal is a rare opportunity to pair top-tier security with a free BTC bonus. It’s perfect for those looking to get their first personal crypto cold storage device or current wallet holders eyeing an upgrade.

How the Ledger Fresh BTC Boost Deal Works You can join Ledger’s Fresh BTC Boost campaign by purchasing any eligible hardware wallet device on the official online shop before August 19. By buying a device within the promo period, users will receive the wallet along with a physical Bitcoin voucher. Rewards range from $30 to $80, depending on the purchased product. A detailed breakdown is available here: Ledger Stax: The firm’s high-end hardware wallet with a 3.7” curved E Ink display. Comes with an $80 BTC voucher. Ledger Flex: A next-generation secure touchscreen wallet, featuring the company’s Clear Sign technology. Comes with a $70 BTC voucher. Ledger Nano X: A highly portable USB-C wallet, offering Bluetooth connectivity in a mobile-first design. Comes with a $50 BTC voucher. Ledger Nano S Plus: Ledger’s entry-level wallet variant with all the crypto storage essentials and high-grade security. Comes with a $50 BTC voucher. Ledger Recover: The firm’s proprietary seed phrase recovery service. Get a 1-year subscription with a hardware wallet purchase to claim an additional $10 in BTC. According to the Ledger official page, users can avail of the BTC bonus with up to 5 hardware wallet purchases and 1 Ledger Recover subscription. Get Ledger and Earn BTC

Why Ledger Is a Leading Crypto Hardware Wallet Provider

As Bitcoin and Ethereum continue to gain traction, demand for personal crypto hardware wallets for long-term token investing has never been greater. Among several options, Ledger is the most prominent brand of crypto cold wallets.

The Paris-based company holds about a 20% crypto wallet market share with over 7.5 million devices sold. Even after a decade of selling hardware wallets, not a single Ledger device has ever been hacked.

While Ledger is best known for its uncompromising security with the Secure Element Chip, its devices have evolved through the years to meet the growing demands of wallet holders. Ledger Live, the wallet companion app, provides more crypto management and DeFi features like token swaps and staking.

Ledger’s current lineup of hardware wallets includes the modern Ledger Stax and Ledger Flex, as well as the battle-tested Ledger Nano X and Ledger Nano S Plus. All of these products are fully Web3-ready, NFT compatible, and support thousands of cryptocurrencies.

How to Claim the BTC Bonus with Ledger’s Fresh BTC Boost

Here’s a 3-step breakdown on how to redeem the BTC rewards from the limited Ledger Fresh BTC Boost offer.

Buy a Ledger Wallet: Purchase one of the eligible devices from the official Ledger online store. To complete the transaction, you must fill out the necessary payment details and shipping information. Also, make sure that the BTC voucher is part of the product checkout process before proceeding. Set Up Your Wallet: Download and install the Ledger Live app on your device and link your Ledger hardware wallet. The wallet-to-app connection will require setting a secure 4 to 8-digit PIN. Get Your BTC Rewards: On your Ledger Live dashboard, navigate to “Discover, then “Refer a Friend.” Select “Redeem voucher” and fill out the code from the physical BTC Wallet to redeem your BTC bonus.

You can track the claim status of your BTC redemption through the Ledger Live app. After a 15-day waiting period, you should be able to claim your Bitcoin.

Buy a Ledger and Get Up to $90 in BTC Before August 19

With up to $90 worth of Bitcoin up for grabs, the Ledger Fresh BTC Boost campaign is a rare offer where you can upgrade your hardware wallet while also adding extra Bitcoin to your investment portfolio.

Find the right device for your needs and buy a Ledger wallet before this exclusive promo ends on August 19. Add in a 1-year Ledger Recovery subscription for an extra $10 in BTC rewards.

