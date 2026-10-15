US Iran Polymarket odds drew fresh attention after an unidentified trader bought $16,358 worth of Yes shares on Polymarket’s U.S.-Iran invasion contract. The purchase was made at an implied probability of 18%, and if the contract resolves Yes, the position would return an estimated $74,521 in gross profit. Since then, the price has moved against the buyer.

A single large bet doesn’t show that the buyer has inside information, and the price itself reflects what traders are willing to pay rather than a reliable forecast. What makes the trade notable is the timing, as other Iran-related markets on Polymarket are also pointing to growing uncertainty over the coming weeks.

Related Polymarket pricing on Iran-related risks shows how geopolitical betting can respond to changing policy signals, but the contract rules determine what counts for settlement.

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US Invasion of Iran: What the Contract Actually Requires

The trade was placed at 12:12 p.m. Eastern Time on October 12. The market is one of Polymarket’s most active geopolitical contracts, with more than $74 million in lifetime trading volume and around $525,000 in liquidity. Over the past seven days, 24 trades of at least $10,000 added up to $483,211, and net positioning leaned toward Yes by $212,197, suggesting that other large traders have also been buying into the escalation scenario.

The settlement rules are narrower than the word “invasion” suggests, however. For the contract to resolve Yes, the United States must launch a military offensive aimed at taking control of part of Iran’s territory by December 31, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time. Airstrikes, troop deployments, or military threats would not be enough on their own. If no such offensive takes place, the market resolves No.

Comparable U.S.-Iran prediction-market contracts illustrate why odds should be read against each market’s own rules, rather than treated as a single measure of escalation risk.

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US Iran Polymarket Odds Point to a Fragile Ceasefire

🚨𝗝𝗨𝗦𝗧 𝗜𝗡: 🇺🇸 The US is considering plans that include the potential use of the "Mother of All Bombs" if Trump decides to resume strikes on Iran. pic.twitter.com/NPSsUolZR0 — DustyBC Crypto (@DustyBC) October 15, 2026

The broader backdrop explains why traders are paying attention. President Donald Trump said on October 8 that he would not order military strikes to resume before the November 3 U.S. midterm elections, but left the door open to escalation afterward.

U.S. officials also expect a third aircraft carrier and roughly 9,000 troops to reach the Middle East by the end of October, while mediators continue working toward an agreement and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.

Polymarket’s related markets reflect that tension. Traders give the U.S.-Iran ceasefire a 99% chance of holding through October 15, but that confidence drops quickly afterward: 80% through October 31, 57% through November 15, and just 42% through November 30. In other words, the market sees the post-election period as the main risk window. Diplomatic progress is also priced as unlikely in the short term.

A final nuclear deal has only a 1% chance by October 31, 7% by November 30, and 13% by December 31, on a market with nearly $20 million in volume. A U.S.-Iran agreement on the Strait of Hormuz is rated at 30% by year-end.

Taken together, the US Iran Polymarket odds describe a market that expects calm through the midterms but sees rising risk of renewed escalation by late November. Even so, a full territorial offensive remains a far more specific outcome than strikes or a broken ceasefire, which is why the invasion contract still trades at only around 16%.

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