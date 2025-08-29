Wall Street Pepe Burns 2B WEPE on Ethereum as 5,000 NFT Collection Goes Public

This content is provided by a sponsor

Since launching on Solana (SOL), Wall Street Pepe (WEPE) has burned more than 2 billion tokens on Ethereum (ETH) through its mint-and-burn migration system – a mechanism designed to keep supply capped while shifting liquidity onto Solana, the meme coin capital.

Now, fresh off that milestone, the sharpest frog in Pepe land is opening the doors to the public sale of its first NFT collection today.

The 5,000-piece collection has already seen more than 2,000 NFTs minted by whitelisted holders, and the remainder is now up for grabs before the big artwork reveal.

The demand underscores just how strong the WEPE Army has become – whales are realizing the game might not be as rigged in their favor anymore.

With WEPE’s Ethereum price already hitting highs in late July, and new exchange listings laid out on its revamped website roadmap, the frog’s army of retail traders is pumped up as ever to keep climbing together.

Public mint is live FCFS , Free Mint Be fast or be last pic.twitter.com/AlS9U6iURr — Wall Street Pepe (@WEPEToken) August 29, 2025

WEPE Army Burns 2 Billion as Full Solana Migration Nears

Wall Street Pepe’s expansion to Solana situates the project at the center of the meme coin universe, giving the army faster, cheaper transactions built for scale.

The migration is powered by Ethereum-side burns. Every time a SOL WEPE allocation is secured through the Wall Street Pepe website, the equivalent amount on Ethereum is permanently destroyed.

That’s how the project keeps its 200 billion total supply fixed while shifting liquidity and activity onto Solana.

As mentioned, more than 2 billion tokens have been burned – already 1% of supply in a single week – a clear signal that the community is moving in force to the Solana version.

After the early access stage, and once the Token Generation Event (TGE) begins, the same burn mechanics will remain in place until the full migration is complete.

At that point, ETH WEPE holders will be able to swap 1:1 into the Solana version at no cost, giving the community – including large holders – the continuous ability to move their stacks onto Solana.

WEPE NFT Public Sale Now Live

Wall Street Pepe has officially opened the public sale of its first NFT collection – a first-come, first-served mint open to all until the full 5,000 supply is gone. Once the collection sells out, the long-awaited artwork will be revealed.

The collection was conceived by the WEPE community, who pushed for a way to represent the brand beyond the token. That demand led to a 5,000-piece series curated over the past three months.

Minting began on August 22 with free mints for whitelisted wallets, including Alpha Chat members and community collaborators. The response was immediate: More than 1,700 NFTs were minted in the opening round, climbing past 2,000 by Thursday.

On August 28, the whitelist expanded to include the top 15,000 WEPE holders on Ethereum, honoring the Army’s biggest backers.

With today’s public sale now underway, the remaining supply is open to everyone. The countdown to the artwork reveal has begun, and only those who move quickly will secure their spot before the collection sells out.

Last Steps to Mint, Burn, and Enlist in the Army

Wall Street Pepe’s story keeps building – from record token burns to surging NFT demand. The community is expanding its reach across chains and collections, with more milestones ahead.

If you want to join the public NFT sale, head over to OneMint and connect your wallet. The entire collection can also be tracked on OpenSea.

To secure your WEPE SOL allocations, visit the official Wall Street Pepe website. Tokens are available at $0.001.

For the smoothest experience, Wall Street Pepe recommends using Best Wallet, one of the best crypto and Bitcoin wallets in the space.

Best Wallet is available for download on Google Play and the Apple App Store.

Join the WEPE Army on X, Telegram and Discord.

Visit Wall Street Pepe

