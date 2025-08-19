Wall Street Pepe Expands to Solana, Powering Next-Gen Meme Trading

Wall Street Pepe (WEPE), the well-dressed frog who made waves on Ethereum, has officially landed on Solana — unlocking high-speed trading, lower fees, and new community-driven utilities. With this move, WEPE aims to solidify its presence in the fast-moving world of meme coins while gearing up for major NFT and app integrations.

This expansion is backed by Best Wallet, which now supports Solana and provides an all-in-one platform for managing WEPE across chains. As WEPE embraces its new dual-chain future, it signals bigger plans ahead for the community.

WEPE Goes Multichain Without Diluting Supply

WEPE’s move to Solana doesn’t come with added inflation. Instead, the same fixed 200 billion token supply is shared across Ethereum and Solana, maintaining value integrity.

Here’s how it works:

A price peg keeps ETH and SOL-based WEPE equal in value.

keeps ETH and SOL-based WEPE equal in value. For every new Solana WEPE token issued, an equivalent amount is burned on Ethereum .

. This ensures a supply-neutral expansion across chains.

At Token Generation Event (TGE), Solana tokens will be airdropped to early access participants, while the same amount is permanently removed from Ethereum’s supply.

Why Solana Is the Right Fit for WEPE

Solana’s meme coin scene is booming, with lightning-fast trades and massive community participation. Launchpads like Pump.fun have made it a hotspot for rapid market action, and WEPE is jumping right into that flow.

For the WEPE Army, the move brings:

Faster transactions

Lower gas fees

Seamless NFT integration for the upcoming Wall Street Pepe 5,000 Collection dropping August 22

for the upcoming dropping August 22 Stronger utility for token-gated dApps and community experiences

Make NFTs great again. 🐸⚔️ 5k generative official Wepe NFT drop.

30 day quest campaign starts today.

$50 daily in prizes. Everything you need to know: Complete quests + hold wepe = stack points for free NFT whitelist. Connect wallet. Stack points. Earn your NFT PFP for… pic.twitter.com/wlvu53vi64 — Wall Street Pepe (@WEPEToken) May 9, 2025

This upgrade also comes alongside a revamped Wall Street Pepe website, complete with roadmap details and Solana compatibility.

Best Wallet: Your Cross-Chain WEPE Companion

Best Wallet recently added native Solana support, making it the ideal hub for WEPE holders. Users can:

Create and manage Solana wallets

Swap between ETH and SOL tokens

Access upcoming airdrops and staking options

As WEPE prepares for new product launches, Best Wallet helps users stay on top of both Ethereum and Solana networks with WalletConnect integration and mobile-friendly tools.

What’s Ahead: NFTs, Community Features, and More

Wall Street Pepe is turning its focus toward deeper community engagement and utility expansion. On the roadmap:

Gamified trading competitions

Invite-only challenges for holders

Themed NFTs with unlockable content

Upcoming major exchange listings

A planned WEPE Army Awards initiative

While Ethereum WEPE trading continues, all Solana-based token issuance will follow the burn-and-mint mechanism, keeping total supply fixed and value distribution balanced.

How to Get Involved

The early access phase is live. Users can:

Buy WEPE on Solana using ETH, SOL, USDT, USDC, or card

Or swap ETH-based WEPE 1:1 for Solana-based tokens after TGE

Stay connected:

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.