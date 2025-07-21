Wall Street Pepe ($WEPE) Soars 600% Following Solana Expansion News

This content is provided by a sponsor

Wall Street Pepe ($WEPE), the meme coin phenomenon inspired by the audacious merger of Wall Street culture and Pepe the Frog, has recorded a staggering +600% price increase since June 1st, and +75% since July 1st alone.

The token recently smashed through a key resistance zone, surpassing a $25 million market cap – it now capitalizes $25.7 million of the market – and reached daily trading volumes of over $1 million on decentralized exchanges (DEXs) today.

This surge in momentum is fueled by $WEPE’s rapidly expanding community on social media, particularly over on its official X account, where it boasts around 56k followers, together with its extensive bank of user-generated meme content.

Strategic collaborations with leading Web3 communities, the success of its exclusive Alpha Chat trading group, and mounting anticipation for its upcoming NFT launch have further accelerated market excitement.

Today’s announcement brings more good news for the close-knit network of retail investors comprising the Wall Street Pepe community.

The $WEPE team today on X revealed plans to expand its ecosystem and go multichain by expanding its ecosystem to Solana, tapping into a new audience of traders and meme coin enthusiasts across the blockchain’s 11.44 million monthly active wallets, who have collectively locked around $10.3 billion in total value (TVL) across the network’s various DeFi protocols.

This multi-chain strategy is designed to capture Solana’s hefty degen trading activity, unlock Solana-specific utility advantages, and inject fresh momentum into the $WEPE brand.

Additionally, the community eagerly anticipates $WEPE’s listing across even more exchanges, as the team fosters key commercial partnerships to help the project put real trading power into the hands of retail participants, who have long felt sidelined by institutions and whales.

Wall Street Pepe Alpha Chat Nails PENGU, POPCAT, PNUT, and More

The thriving Alpha Chat community, now with over 1,300 active members across Telegram and Discord, has become a cornerstone of the project. Many members report +500% to +1,000% returns since inception, as the group provides trading signals, strategy guidance, and educational resources to equip smaller traders with institutional-grade knowledge.

Some of the most notable trades from Wall Street Pepe’s Alpha Chat this month include $PENGU, which resulted in +600% along with +50% gains on recent trades involving $POPCAT, $MOODENG, and $PNUT. One standout community member even reported unrealized gains of +$120k from a trade taken on $PENGU on April 22nd.

$WEPE: A Boldly Bullish Future Ahead

$WEPE continues to prove itself as a top-tier meme coin community as the team pushes forward with upcoming exchange listings and key partnerships.

As altcoin season kicks off, $WEPE is well positioned to capture the imagination of a reinvigorated market, going above and beyond the just-for-entertainment value of typical meme coins and offering potentially life-changing alpha for those who want to learn how to trade crypto smartly.

Max Furie’s iconic Pepe the Frog meme became a symbol of the resistance of the common people when it appeared in the 2019-2020 Hong Kong protests. On the blockchain it has kept its egalitarian spirit but transformed into a commodity that has the power to truly level the crypto playing field, accelerating global adoption.

Wall Street Pepe is the ultimate symbol of hope for the little guy. The Pepe token to end all Pepe tokens.

For the latest announcements, visit the official website or follow Wall Street Pepe on X or Telegram.

