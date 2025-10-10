Wall Street Pepe Wraps Up Solana Expansion – 5.2B WEPE Burned Ahead of Airdrop

This content is provided by a sponsor

The frog army’s Solana expansion phase for Wall Street Pepe (WEPE) has officially wrapped up, with early participants contributing to the burning of more than 5.2 billion WEPE tokens in total.

The team has fine-tuned the tokenomics while keeping the project’s dual-chain ecosystem fully intact. Instead of launching a separate Solana token, WEPE will remain a unified token on Ethereum, seamlessly bridged to Solana.

All tokens purchased during the early access phase have been permanently burned, tightening supply and rewarding early supporters. It’s a clear win for the community as participants will automatically receive their bridged WEPE on Solana between October 14–15, without needing to lift a finger.

With supply now reduced and the bridge launch approaching, WEPE enters its next stage with stronger tokenomics, a sharper narrative, and a community proving once again that retail power still runs this market.

WEPE Bridge Links Ethereum and Solana while Keeping a Unified Supply

Wall Street Pepe maintains its dual-chain DNA, operating as a unified token on Ethereum that can now seamlessly transfer to Solana through the Wormhole bridge.

Holders who joined the Solana early access phase won’t miss out because they’ll still receive their allocations, only this time through a cleaner, more efficient system that keeps WEPE whole across both chains.

During early access, SOL WEPE was priced at $0.001. Instead of minting new tokens, every buy automatically burned ETH WEPE equal to the purchase value based on the token’s live trading price.

For instance, if ETH WEPE was $0.0001, a single SOL WEPE burned 10; if it was $0.0005, it burned two.

Frogs and degens The time is almost here

The WEPE Solana Expansion is upon us! Here’s the low-down 👇 – Solana expansion is finalising

Ending the Solana sale on Oct 10. Airdrops to participants Oct 14-15. Stay tuned! – Slight change

We’ve changed the token allocation given… pic.twitter.com/q8sedcbg2X — Wall Street Pepe (@WEPEToken) October 6, 2025

Each transaction was recorded, every burn accounted for. So when the airdrop goes live between October 14-15, participants will receive the exact number of bridged tokens tied to their burns.

The team will absorb any remaining gap using treasury tokens from previous market buybacks, while keeping every original burn permanent.

That means supply is tighter, tokenomics stronger, and early participants come out ahead, which is exactly the kind of fair-play upgrade the frog army built this project to deliver.

WEPE’s Burned Supply Creates Scarcity while Unlocking New Solana Liquidity

The WEPE price has consolidated in the past two weeks, up 3.7% – it is now trading at around $0.00004119 per token.

Out of the original 200 billion supply, more than 5.2 billion WEPE have already been sent to the burn pile – roughly 2.6% of the supply gone forever. The frog army knows what that means: tighter circulation and stronger fundamentals moving forward.

With ETH WEPE now bridging to Solana, the project steps into one of crypto’s most active ecosystems. The bridge opens access to cheaper trades, faster execution, and deeper liquidity across Solana’s DEXs and meme coin launchpads.

Holders can move freely between chains – staying on Ethereum for its depth or hopping to Solana for the speed and meme-native action – all without fragmenting supply.

This flexibility places WEPE right where it belongs: in the middle of two thriving markets, poised to capture new demand and greater visibility as the bridge goes live.

Get Ready: Airdrop Lands October 14-15

As mentioned, the WEPE airdrop is scheduled for October 14–15, with tokens automatically delivered to participating Solana wallets. No further action is needed, as the team has tracked all early access transactions to ensure that every holder receives their correct allocation.

For easier management, you can import your Solana wallet into Best Wallet, considered the best crypto wallet on the market, to view all your assets in one place. The app is available on both Google Play and the Apple App Store.

Stay connected with the Wall Street Pepe community on X, Telegram, Instagram and Discord for updates leading into the airdrop.

WEPE’s community-built 5,000-piece NFT collection is also live on OpenSea, showcasing the creative side of the frog army and its growing ecosystem.

Visit Wall Street Pepe

Disclaimer: This publication is sponsored. Coinspeaker does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or other materials on this web page. Readers are advised to conduct their own research before engaging with any company mentioned. Please note that the featured information is not intended as, and shall not be understood or construed as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice. Nothing contained on this web page constitutes a solicitation, recommendation, endorsement, or offer by Coinspeaker or any third party service provider to buy or sell any cryptoassets or other financial instruments. Crypto assets are a high-risk investment. You should consider whether you understand the possibility of losing money due to leverage. None of the material should be considered as investment advice. Coinspeaker shall not be held liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses arising from the use or reliance on any content, goods, or services featured on this web page.