Wall Street Pepe’s Token Burns Accelerate – 3.6B WEPE Already Removed

This content is provided by a sponsor

Wall Street Pepe (WEPE) has now burned a total of 3.6 billion tokens, with the move to Solana (SOL) accelerating by the day.

More than 600 million tokens were burned in just the past week, showing how quickly the frog army is piling in to secure allocations while shrinking supply on Ethereum (ETH).

Meanwhile, the project’s NFT collection continues to gain traction, with secondary sales volume climbing past $33,000 on OpenSea.

Momentum across both tokens and NFTs underlines how strong the community has become.

For those looking to lock in SOL WEPE before the Token Generation Event (TGE), tokens remain available at $0.001 through the project’s newly revamped official website.

Burns Power Smooth Solana Transition While Keeping Dual-Chain Balance

On Ethereum, the total WEPE supply has now been reduced by 1.8%, driven by continued purchases of the Solana version of the token. Each buy triggers the burn mechanism on Ethereum, ensuring that the overall 200 billion supply remains fixed across both chains.

This system prevents Ethereum holders from being diluted by activity on Solana and secures a finite cap for the project during its dual-chain phase.

Current purchases not only support the migration but also position WEPE on Solana – the chain best suited for meme coins thanks to its low trading costs and fast execution.

These advantages extend to holder benefits like Alpha Chat, the private trading group that has delivered signals with reported gains of up to 1,000%.

The burn mechanism will remain active even after the TGE and continue to guide the migration until WEPE completes its full move to Solana.

Community-Driven NFT Collection Surpasses $33K in Sales

On the NFT front, Wall Street Pepe’s 5,000-piece collection has now generated 7.4 ETH in secondary sales, equal to about $33,000 at ETH’s current price of $4,525.

Trading activity continues to build, with the floor price edging up 0.3% in the past 24 hours and Monday’s volume reaching 0.07 ETH. Notably, WEPE #4551 sold for 1 ETH just two weeks ago.

The collection, created by community members to represent the Wall Street Pepe brand, adds a fresh layer of demand and visibility beyond the token itself.

Each NFT also doubles as a membership card, unlocking holder-only benefits such as access to Alpha Chat and additional perks as the roadmap unfolds.

Momentum on the NFT side has even fed back into the token market. The price of WEPE jumped to $0.000069 on September 13, likely spurred by the project’s announcement that secondary sales had surpassed $30,000 on X.

It is currently trading at $0.000055 after spiking to a high of $0.000072 on Monday.

Be Part of the WEPE Move to Solana

For a project that only launched this year, Wall Street Pepe has already proven magnetic. From raising over $70 million in early investor funding, to delivering successful Alpha calls, launching its own community-built NFT collection, and now accelerating its migration to Solana – the project continues to show that its priority is the community.

Wall Street Pepe is living up to its brand as the meme coin for the people, designed to rally retail investors together in a collective push against the greedy whales.

To join the Ethereum burn and secure Solana allocations before the TGE, head to the official Wall Street Pepe website, where tokens remain priced at $0.001 during early access.

For a smooth purchase and claim process, the WEPE Army recommends using one of the best crypto and Bitcoin wallets Best Wallet, available on both Google Play and the Apple App Store.

Stay connected with the community on X, Telegram and Discord.

Visit Wall Street Pepe

Disclaimer: This publication is sponsored. Coinspeaker does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or other materials on this web page. Readers are advised to conduct their own research before engaging with any company mentioned. Please note that the featured information is not intended as, and shall not be understood or construed as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice. Nothing contained on this web page constitutes a solicitation, recommendation, endorsement, or offer by Coinspeaker or any third party service provider to buy or sell any cryptoassets or other financial instruments. Crypto assets are a high-risk investment. You should consider whether you understand the possibility of losing money due to leverage. None of the material should be considered as investment advice. Coinspeaker shall not be held liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses arising from the use or reliance on any content, goods, or services featured on this web page.

Related Releases