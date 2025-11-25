This content is provided by a sponsor

Global crypto exchange WEEX is launching an exciting welcome bonus trifecta, bringing brand new cryptocurrency trading incentives for the end of 2025.

The exchange is rewarding new members for setting up their accounts and completing simple platform milestones, such as making a deposit and trading cryptocurrencies.

Eligible traders can earn up to USDT bonuses through the 20% deposit bonus and volume-based rewards. Additionally, they can claim sign-up crypto rewards coupons worth up to 100 USDT, which can be used to offset trading fees.

With industry-grade security and reliability, WEEX provides a trading environment conducive to first-time trading. Continue reading as we explain how you can claim these bonuses.

An Overview of the WEEX Triple Bonus Campaign

WEEX’s crypto bonus campaign guides new users through the entire trading bonus process, from account verification to cryptocurrency trading. Here’s an outline detailing each event:

Event 1: Link your account to a phone number and email to claim a 10–100 USDT coupon.

Link your account to a phone number and email to claim a 10–100 USDT coupon. Event 2: Get a 20% deposit boost, given as a futures trading bonus.

Get a 20% deposit boost, given as a futures trading bonus. Event 3: Complete high-volume trading tasks to earn bonuses.

The highest potential rewards are a 100 USDT coupon and $10,900 in futures bonuses.

Visit WEEX

Event 1: Verify Phone & Email for a 10–100 USDT Coupon

Let’s break down the first event and its qualifying requirements.

How To Earn Instant Sign-Up Crypto Rewards

WEEX’s first event guides new users through securing their accounts from attacks. Once they have registered on the platform, users who verify their phone and email address will be able to claim a 10–100 USDT coupon.

New traders can use the USDT coupon to offset futures and copy trading transaction fees. The WEEX exchange might require eligible participants to verify their identities when claiming the crypto trading bonus.

Qualifying Requirements

Only new WEEX members can redeem the Event 1 bonus and must perform the phone and email address verification tasks to earn the USDT coupon.

Due to regulatory restrictions, WEEX does not offer this crypto exchange promotion to regions where crypto derivatives are prohibited (Bangladesh, Nigeria, Uruguay, Sri Lanka, Cyprus, Indonesia, and Thailand).

How This Event Supports New Traders

By requiring users to link their phone and email, WEEX helps new traders add an extra layer of protection for their accounts. On top of that, the USDT coupon can help beginners test the futures and copy trading interfaces without worrying about platform fees.

Event 2: New User 20% Deposit Bonus

The second event rewards new users for funding their accounts, offering a 20% boost on their first deposit. Event 2 also has additional trading volume requirements, which we’ll explain in this section. You can find more information about the rewards here.

Why Consider WEEX’s Crypto Deposit Offer

While some exchanges advertise high rewards but hide challenging requirements in the fine print, WEEX has transparent deposit and volume levels in its fair bonus system. The platform makes it clear that traders will receive a 20% boost on their first deposit when they meet certain thresholds.

Event 2’s requirements are designed to be easily achievable, with the minimum deposit and trading volume requirements set at just 100 USDT and 5,000 USDT, respectively.

Event 3: Earn USDT Through Futures Trading

WEEX’s third bonus event is built for active traders. Reaching higher trading volume targets unlocks higher rewards.

How The Trading Reward Tiers Work

Here are the futures trading volume requirements in Event 3 that unlock increasing USDT bonuses:

Trading Volume Futures Trading Rewards ≥ 10 million USDT 1,000 USDT ≥ 50 million USDT 1,500 USDT ≥ 100 million USDT 3,000 USDT ≥ 200 million USDT 5,500 USDT ≥ 300 million USDT 8,000 USDT ≥ 400 million USDT 8,900 USDT

Why This Event Benefits Advanced Traders

Event 3 is designed for experienced futures traders who typically execute multiple positions as part of their high-volume trading strategies. They take advantage of leverage, increasing capital efficiency and boosting potential gains.

WEEX offers up to 400x leverage on crypto futures, allowing event participants to reach and even break past the 10 million USDT volume requirement for the bonus. Note that the promotion monitors volume, not profit. This means users can open multiple low-profit positions to meet the volume threshold.

Why the 2025 WEEX Welcome Bonus Campaign Stands Out

The WEEX triple bonus campaign offers certain advantages that lift its attractiveness.

Accessibility and Clear Bonus Requirements

Each event has straightforward requirements that can be easily completed on the WEEX exchange. They’re as simple as verifying your account, depositing and trading specific amounts, and reaching a particular trading volume target.

Everything you need to know regarding the bonus milestones is available on the platform with no hidden terms or conditions. Also, the required tasks are realistic and cater to users with varying trading capital.

Designed To Benefit All Experience Levels

For beginners, the WEEX triple bonus campaign offers sign-up crypto rewards through an easy setup process. Afterwards, they can deposit 100 USDT and use the capital for a 50x leverage futures trade to meet the minimum requirements for the 20% deposit bonus.

Meanwhile, experienced users can take advantage of up to 400x leverage on WEEX crypto derivatives and earn up to 8,900 USDT in futures bonuses. The exchange also supports over 1,700 crypto pairs, providing them with broader market opportunities.

Safety Standards and Regulatory Compliance

As a high-performance exchange with top-level security, WEEX extends its platform safety and reliability to its bonus program. In line with global finance regulations, the exchange does not offer the trifecta promo to regions with certain trading restrictions.

WEEX also inspects for any malicious behavior, such as fraud or multiple account creation, to prevent any unfair advantages. The platform can disqualify participants after a manual review, which can take up to 72 hours.

How To Join All WEEX Bonus Events Here’s how you can get started and participate in all events of the WEEX welcome bonus campaign: Create an account: Visit the WEEX exchange and register. Link phone and email: Verify your account to be eligible for the USDT coupon. Deposit crypto: Make your first deposit (at least 100 USDT) and reach a trading volume of 5,000 USDT to earn the 20% crypto deposit offer. Start futures trading: Open positions in the crypto futures interface until you meet the volume requirements. Claim rewards: Navigate to the promotions page and claim any available rewards.

Final Thoughts: Join the WEEX Triple Bonus Promo Today

From beginners to experienced crypto traders, the WEEX welcome bonus campaign is a great way to try out a new, respected platform. WEEX invites everyone to come and explore and earn USDT rewards. Easily claim a 10–100 USDT coupon and earn up to 10,900 USDT through the limited-time promotion.

Join WEEX today and enjoy crypto bonuses in 3 rewarding events where you can earn a sign-up coupon, 20% deposit boost, and volume-based rewards.

Visit WEEX next

Disclaimer: This publication is sponsored. Coinspeaker does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or other materials on this web page. Readers are advised to conduct their own research before engaging with any company mentioned. Please note that the featured information is not intended as, and shall not be understood or construed as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice. Nothing contained on this web page constitutes a solicitation, recommendation, endorsement, or offer by Coinspeaker or any third party service provider to buy or sell any cryptoassets or other financial instruments. Crypto assets are a high-risk investment. You should consider whether you understand the possibility of losing money due to leverage. None of the material should be considered as investment advice. Coinspeaker shall not be held liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses arising from the use or reliance on any content, goods, or services featured on this web page.