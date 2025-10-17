WEEX New User Bonus: 50% on First 100 USDT Deposit, 30,000 USDT in Rewards

This content is provided by a sponsor

WEEX launched a rewards campaign for new users, offering a 50% bonus on the first 100 USDT deposit. But this easy-to-collect welcome bonus is just the start. By trading actively, new users can earn up to 30,000 USDT in total, which is one of the biggest promotional offers available in crypto today.

With this exclusive promotion, WEEX incentivizes new users to give futures trading a go by covering some of the initial expenses and simplifying the learning curve. If you don’t have an account yet, sign up with WEEX to take advantage of this offer before it expires.

WEEX’s 50% Deposit Bonus in Simple Terms To claim the 50% futures bonus on your first deposit, you have to meet certain conditions. Deposit funds on-chain. Internal transfers between WEEX accounts don’t qualify for the bonus; only deposits made on-chain are eligible.

Internal transfers between WEEX accounts don’t qualify for the bonus; only deposits made on-chain are eligible. Maintain your balance over three days. After you deposit at least 100 USDT, hold that balance for three consecutive days. You can deposit more, but you must have a minimum of 100 USDT in your account to qualify for the bonus.

After you deposit at least 100 USDT, hold that balance for three consecutive days. You can deposit more, but you must have a minimum of 100 USDT in your account to qualify for the bonus. Trade in large-enough volumes. You need to have a 10,000 USDT trading volume to unlock your bonus. This is easily done via leverage. For example, 100x leverage with 100 USDT meets the volume requirement. However, leverage trading comes with high risk, so it’s advisable to familiarize yourself with leverage before committing large amounts. When you satisfy the outlined requirements, you will have to manually claim your bonus, which is valid for seven days. The bonus can be used to offset fees or as margin for futures trading, but it can’t be withdrawn. Visit WEEX

Climb Up the Tiers to Unlock Up to 30,000 USDT

WEEX offers a generous new-user bonus program, which includes rewards distributed over six tiers. To unlock each tier, you have to meet certain deposit and trading volume requirements. Here’s the reward ladder:

Deposit 100 USDT and make 10,000 USDT in volume for 50 USDT bonus

Deposit 500 USDT and trade 20,000 USDT in volume for 80 USDT bonus

Deposit 1,000 USDT and trade 100,000 USDT in volume for 100 USDT bonus

Deposit 3,000 USDT and trade 500,000 USDT in volume for 400 USDT bonus

Deposit 6,000 USDT and trade 1,000,000 USDT in volume for 600 USDT bonus

Deposit 10,000 USDT and trade 5,000,000 USDT in volume for 800 USDT bonus

Once you earn these rewards, WEEX offers up to 27,870 USDT in trading rewards. Simply increase your trading volume to earn each reward tier.

WEEX Coupon Rewards for Verifying

In addition to the deposit bonus, new WEEX users get to earn a coupon worth between 10 and 100 USDT by completing a simple verification task: link your email address and phone number to your account.

The coupons can be used to offset trading fees for futures and copy trading. Ensure you use them right away as the coupons expire after one week. Also, the coupons are region-specific, and you can’t transfer them to other accounts.

While WEEX is known as a no-KYC platform, it may request a KYC procedure if it detects suspicious activity.

Bonus Rewards Rules and Validity

All bonus rewards earned are valid for futures trading, meaning they can be used to offset transaction fees, funding fees, opening and closing losses, or trade on margin. Bonus rewards can’t be withdrawn or transferred to another account. However, if you spend your bonus as a margin, the profits you earn can be withdrawn.

Note that moving the assets out of your account before you spend the bonus will reset your rewards to zero. Remember to manually “Claim” the rewards before they expire in seven days after you earn it.

To avoid bonus farming, WEEX has excluded USDC/USDT and EUR/USDT pairs from trading volume calculations.

WEEX Fraud Monitoring and Transparency

WEEX uses strict review mechanisms to guard against frauds and exploits like using multiple accounts for bonus farming, trading volume manipulation, and other malicious activities.

If a user is flagged for risk, they may be required to complete a KYC verification that must match their IP region.

As the issuer of the rewards program, WEEX reserves the right to cancel or modify the campaign without notice if that’s required for compliance with regulatory bodies.

Campaign Opens Futures Trading to Everyone

WEEX is a popular futures trading platform that aims to grow its community with legitimate traders and reward them for their efforts. The promotion is designed to incentivize liquidity and user engagement, as well as help new users navigate the futures trading space with minimal risk.

Given that copy trading is one of WEEX’s prominent features, it’s in the company’s best interest to attract the best traders to its platform. Top-tier traders give users excellent copy targets, while earning a bonus whenever their successful trades are replicated, which is a win-win situation for all.

Bonus Program Legal Provisions As with all promotional rewards, some legal provisions apply to this WEEX welcome bonus program. For example, each individual can only take part in the bonus program with one verified account. Multi-accounting is forbidden and may result in loss of your bonus rewards. WEEX can revoke bonuses if it detects cheating, wash trading, or bulk registrations. In case there’s a dispute, the English version of the Terms and Conditions takes precedence, with other language versions being simply informative. Moreover, WEEX holds the final interpretation rights for this promotional event. These are typical terms for promotional campaigns in crypto and should not impact or restrict genuine users aiming to participate in the promotion.

Four Steps to Claim the WEEX Bonus

Collecting the WEEX deposit bonus is simple after you meet the requirements. Here are four short steps to help you claim yours:

Sign up on WEEX as a new user. Deposit at least 100 USDT on-chain and keep a balance of at least 100 USDT for three days. Start trading to raise your volume to at least 10,000 USDT. When you reach the trading target, you can claim your bonus within seven days.

Sign up with WEEX and start trading now to collect up to 30,000 USDT in bonuses and trading rewards before the campaign ends.

Disclaimer: This publication is sponsored. Coinspeaker does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or other materials on this web page. Readers are advised to conduct their own research before engaging with any company mentioned. Please note that the featured information is not intended as, and shall not be understood or construed as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice. Nothing contained on this web page constitutes a solicitation, recommendation, endorsement, or offer by Coinspeaker or any third party service provider to buy or sell any cryptoassets or other financial instruments. Crypto assets are a high-risk investment. You should consider whether you understand the possibility of losing money due to leverage. None of the material should be considered as investment advice. Coinspeaker shall not be held liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses arising from the use or reliance on any content, goods, or services featured on this web page.