WEPE Price Surges 145%, with Experts Predicting a Major Breakout Ahead

This content is provided by a sponsor

Wall Street Pepe ($WEPE) meme coin will soon be on Solana and the market likes that a lot – the price has exploded 145% in the past month as experts anticipate a huge price breakout.

Currently trading at $0.0001123, key resistance around $0.0001249 has been tested and rejected but looks likely to be overcome.

According to DEXtools data, WEPE has 79k token holders, which means it has a considerable following in trading circles despite a relatively low market cap of $22 million. And factor in that with altcoin season in full flow, small-cap coins offer the juiciest price action.

Given the price momentum, a near-term breakout to secure a footing above $.0001400 is baked in, given pent-up demand and news flow.

The relative strength indicator (RSI) is showing a reading of 65, which means buying is running hot but not yet in the overbought region, which is a sweet spot for bulls.

Trading volumes were above $1 million on Monday and are set to climb higher in the coming days, as interest in the coin explodes due to NFT drops, a new road map, and its Solana news.

NFT drop for the fam. 🐸⚔️ pic.twitter.com/eMtq8A3aLO — Wall Street Pepe (@WEPEToken) July 6, 2025

The next resistance target for WEPE is $0.0001249, which the price hit several days after its debut on decentralized exchanges. Chances are that resistance will then flip to become support.

A breach of the upper band of the region indicated in the chart below will signal that a breakout is in motion, and that could be only hours away.

WEPE Alpha Chat Nails 700%+ Gains on PENGU

But it is not just a technical reading of the charts that is fuelling the buying pressure building up for WEPE.

News broke on Monday that WEPE is going multichain by branching out into the Solana ecosystem, where meme coin activity outpaces all other chains.

WEPE has already been making a name for itself because of its busy, and profitable, Alpha Chat community, where 1,300 active members on Telegram and Discord are making money from alpha calls serving up returns of as much as 1,000%-plus.

Big winning calls in the Alpha Chat include PENGU (700%-plus gain) and POPCAT, MOODENG, and PNUT, each returning 50%.

One community member trading on PENGU reported an unrealized gain in excess of $120,000. Given PENGU’s continued price appreciation since April, that unrealized gain would have potentially increased fourfold.

Our Alpha Chat got in early

+700% gains on $Pengu 🔥 Join our Telegram! The frogs march as one!

🐸⚔️ — Wall Street Pepe (@WEPEToken) July 22, 2025

Main Street Wins Big – the WEPE Way

WEPE is where Wall Street meets memes, with an amphibian vibe. Wall Street Pepe’s price has soared more than 600% since the beginning of June and 145% over the past month.

The growing buying interest in WEPE is reflected on social media, where the project’s X account has now racked up 55,300 followers, together with its extensive bank of user-generated meme content.

WEPE’s lasting appeal to in-the-know crypto degens is that it leans into compelling ideas of “choosing rich” rather than remaining poor and trading together to beat the markets – a theme brilliantly illustrated by the main WEPE character, who resembles a certain Jordan Belfort from The Wolf of Wall Street fame.

Throw in arguably the most recognizable meme in the world – Pepe – and you have a ready-made cocktail for success.

Next up for the community to anticipate are listings on more exchanges, with rumors of a Gate.io listing in the wings, but nothing official yet from the team.

User-generated meme content, collaborations with other Web3 communities, the success of the Alpha Chat trading community, coupled with the interest surrounding its upcoming NFT launch, is all contributing to a heady brew of bullish price action.

With Wall Street Pepe in pocket, the little guy on Main Street can beat the Wall Street pros. This entry-price opening to 1,000x Pepe-fuelled gains won’t be around forever.

Keep up to date with breaking news about WEPE on the Wall Street Pepe website or join the community on X and Telegram.

Disclaimer: This publication is sponsored. Coinspeaker does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or other materials on this web page. Readers are advised to conduct their own research before engaging with any company mentioned. Please note that the featured information is not intended as, and shall not be understood or construed as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice. Nothing contained on this web page constitutes a solicitation, recommendation, endorsement, or offer by Coinspeaker or any third party service provider to buy or sell any cryptoassets or other financial instruments. Crypto assets are a high-risk investment. You should consider whether you understand the possibility of losing money due to leverage. None of the material should be considered as investment advice. Coinspeaker shall not be held liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses arising from the use or reliance on any content, goods, or services featured on this web page.

