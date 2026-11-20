For traders wondering why crypto is down, the much-anticipated “post-ANT” rebound has turned into another disappointment. Bitcoin’s anticipated post-Anthropic IPO rally has yet to materialize. Instead, BTC slipped below $62,000 on Thursday, November 19, as US stocks fell roughly 2% on the same day the AI company made its Nasdaq debut.

Bitcoin closed at $61,987, marking its first daily close below $62,300 since July 8, before sliding further to around $61,800 on Friday morning.

BREAKING: MicroStrategy, $MSTR, and Bitmine, $BMNR, extend losses to their lowest level of the day as Bitcoin falls below $63,000. The stocks are now down -88% and -91%, respectively, from their record highs. pic.twitter.com/BgxojZPDps — The Kobeissi Letter (@KobeissiLetter) November 19, 2026

Anthropic itself had a strong but messy first day. Priced at $83 a share, it opened at $111.50, then faded to close at $97.17. The S&P 500 lost 2.0% and the Nasdaq Composite 2.3%, after the Nasdaq had opened higher.

SpaceX’s June listing is the closest comparison. We tracked Bitcoin’s path after that IPO day by day: it kept falling for almost three weeks before it bottomed.

So could Bitcoin repeat the SpaceX pattern, and when would the bottom come?

Stocks Drop 2% on Anthropic’s Debut: Why Is Crypto Down?

The listing was supposed to end the pressure. Bitcoin fell 22.7% in the 24 days before Anthropic’s debut, as traders sold crypto and other risky bets to make room for a mega-listing. Some, including Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse, expected that selling to stop once the shares started trading.

Instead, Thursday turned into a broad sell-off:

Stocks: the Dow lost about 1,100 points, and the S&P 500 posted its sixth straight daily loss. Coverage pointed to doubts about how long the AI spending boom can last.

the Dow lost about 1,100 points, and the S&P 500 posted its sixth straight daily loss. Coverage pointed to doubts about how long the AI spending boom can last. Anthropic: the stock still closed 17% above its $83 offering price, but 13% below where it opened. Buyers who chased the open were sitting on losses by the close.

the stock still closed 17% above its $83 offering price, but 13% below where it opened. Buyers who chased the open were sitting on losses by the close. Bitcoin: down 1.7% on the day, with a low of $61,428, and a new low of $61,291 on Friday.

When tech stocks fall this hard, Bitcoin usually falls with them. That link is the simplest answer to why is crypto down this week.

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After SpaceX Listed, Bitcoin Bottomed 19 Days Later

SpaceX listed on June 12. We lined up Bitcoin’s daily closes from 24 days before that day to 80 days after, and did the same for Anthropic.

Before the listing: Bitcoin fell 17% in the 24 days before SpaceX, and 23% before Anthropic. The run-up looks very similar.

Bitcoin fell 17% in the 24 days before SpaceX, and 23% before Anthropic. The run-up looks very similar. The first days: after SpaceX, Bitcoin bounced 4% by day three, helped by a stock rally. The S&P 500 rose 1.7% on the next trading day. This time, there was no bounce.

after SpaceX, Bitcoin bounced 4% by day three, helped by a stock rally. The S&P 500 rose 1.7% on the next trading day. This time, there was no bounce. The bottom: Bitcoin kept sliding after the SpaceX bounce. It hit $57,800 on July 1, 19 days after the listing and 9% below its listing-day close.

Bitcoin kept sliding after the SpaceX bounce. It hit $57,800 on July 1, 19 days after the listing and 9% below its listing-day close. The recovery: Bitcoin was back at its listing-day level by day 23. It then moved sideways for about six weeks before a sharp rally in mid-August took it 24% higher by day 75.

So far, Anthropic is following the SpaceX script with one difference: it skipped the early bounce.

EXPLORE: Bitcoin Price Tumbles 19% Ahead of Anthropic IPO: Is SpaceX Crash Repeating?

Why Is Crypto Down and Could Bitcoin Repeat the SpaceX Pattern?

Two listings are not a rule, and the backdrop has changed since June. For anyone asking why is crypto down and when it stops, here’s what lines up and what doesn’t.

This is what matches:

The pre-IPO slide: both listings came after a fall of about 20% in Bitcoin, as investors made room for a mega-listing.

both listings came after a fall of about 20% in Bitcoin, as investors made room for a mega-listing. The timing: after SpaceX, the bottom came about three weeks after listing day. The same timing now would point to around December 8.

What’s different:

Stocks are weaker: after SpaceX, stocks rallied. This time, the S&P 500 has fallen six days in a row, and AI stocks are leading the drop.

after SpaceX, stocks rallied. This time, the S&P 500 has fallen six days in a row, and AI stocks are leading the drop. Rates: traders expect another Federal Reserve rate hike in December, which tends to hurt Bitcoin and tech stocks alike.

traders expect another Federal Reserve rate hike in December, which tends to hurt Bitcoin and tech stocks alike. The starting point: Bitcoin is already below the $62,300 floor it had held since February.

If the SpaceX pattern holds, the worst could come in early December, followed by weeks of sideways trading. If stocks keep falling, the bottom could come sooner and lower.

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Bitcoin Price Analysis: $62,300 Turns Into Resistance

On the daily chart, Bitcoin trades at $61,865. That is below its 50-day exponential moving average (EMA), an average that gives recent prices more weight, at $74,655, and its 200-day EMA at $75,470.

Resistance: $62,300, the floor Bitcoin held in June, July, August, and twice this month, now acting as a ceiling. Above that, $65,500.

$62,300, the floor Bitcoin held in June, July, August, and twice this month, now acting as a ceiling. Above that, $65,500. Support: $58,500, where Bitcoin turned in early and late June and again on July 1, after the SpaceX listing.

Outlook Trigger Level to watch Rebound A daily close back above $62,300 $65,500, the June-August ceiling Holding pattern Price stays between $58,500 and $62,300 A range like the one after SpaceX Sell-off A daily close below $58,500 $57,800, the July 1 low, then lower

The next few weeks will show whether the SpaceX pattern holds, and the answer to why is crypto down may come from stocks more than from crypto. A bottom near $58,500 in early December, with stocks steadying, would look a lot like June. A break below $57,800 while stocks keep falling would mean this sell-off is bigger than one IPO.

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