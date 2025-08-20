Wiki Cat (WKC) Soars 293% in 6 Days: Here’s Why It Matters for SNORT

Wiki Cat (WKC) has shocked the market with a 293% move even as crypto extends its losing streak to a sixth day.

The token has been around for years, but it only staged its first major breakout this month, vaulting past a $200 million market cap and showing just how unpredictable meme coin runs can be. But its move is exactly the kind of play Snorter Bot Token (SNORT) is designed to spot.

Snorter is launching as a Solana-focused Telegram trading bot but will expand to other chains as its roadmap unfolds. While Solana remains the top launchpad for meme coins, major opportunities also emerge on BNB Chain and beyond – and Snorter’s tech stack is being built to track them wherever they appear.

Funding for development is ongoing, with the current round pricing SNORT at $0.1019, available for the next two days before the token becomes more expensive in later stages.

The next 100x meme coin is out there, and Snorter Bot Token is being built to find it.

Wiki Cat’s Surge Underscores the Value of Early Detection Tools

Wiki Cat first launched in March 2022 on BNB Smart Chain as a community-driven meme coin tied to the SMC DAO.

For most of its early life, the token traded quietly with limited exposure, despite building a base of tens of thousands of holders. Its model combined massive burns, renounced ownership, and a push to onboard new users into crypto education, particularly across Africa.

It wasn’t until June 2025 that WKC began drawing serious attention, with trading volume and price action surging as its valuation spiked to $10 million.

That rally carried into August, where Wiki Cat’s market capitalization crossed $200 million before settling below $150 million as of writing.

Even during the broader market’s six-day losing streak, WKC climbed 293% in the same period, bringing its total gains to 5,455% from June levels.

For early holders, a $1,000 position taken in June would now be worth about $54,550 in under three months.

Yet, the truth is, spotting these kinds of breakouts is notoriously difficult in a market oversaturated with meme coins.

But that’s exactly why the idea to develop Snorter Bot Token was formalized, because its purpose is to turn that very guesswork of finding breakout tokens into an automated process.

How Snorter Gets Ahead of the Pack

Finding the next WKC before a surge like this can be life-changing, and Snorter Bot Token is being built to make that scenario more common among retail traders.

Right now, its Solana-native Fast Sniper tool monitors mempools and DEX contracts for the exact moment a new liquidity pool forms, then routes buys through private RPC endpoints that confirm faster than public gateways. The result is entries before the rest of the market even sees the trade.

Most competing bots aren’t built for this speed as they typically lean on public endpoints, slow feeds, or Ethereum-first templates that don’t translate well to Solana’s high-frequency environment. Even Solana-based bots often charge higher fees, react more slowly, or leave users exposed to MEV traps – all of which eat away at gains.

Yes, Wiki Cat lives on Binance, and Snorter’s first rollout (Phase 2) will remain Solana-focused. But Phase 3 on the roadmap unlocks multichain capability, putting Snorter in a position to track and snipe opportunities across ecosystems, whether they start on Solana, Binance, or elsewhere.

That’s how Snorter ensures the next WKC-style move won’t slip through retail’s fingers.

Why SNORT Carries Its Own 100x Potential

Now, once launched, traders won’t even have to look far for a 100x shot because the SNORT token itself carries that upside.

Holding SNORT unlocks the lowest execution fees in the Telegram trading bot space at just 0.85% – far below the 1.5% to 2% charged by most competitors. That utility kicks in from day one, making SNORT a true cost-saver every time a trade is placed.

Beyond fees, SNORT doubles as the governance token, giving holders direct influence over the bot’s development and roadmap.

And unlike Banana Gun, which only raised $1.3 million in its presale, Snorter has already cleared that mark by more than $2 million, showing stronger early demand.

That traction has also secured SNORT a place in Best Wallet’s Upcoming Tokens feature. Best Wallet (BEST) is widely regarded as one of the best crypto and bitcoin wallets, giving users an edge with early project access and seamless token management. Its recognition of SNORT underscores just how much potential the project holds.

Even popular crypto influencer Crypto June agrees with a 100x projection for SNORT.

Snorter Bot Token’s Presale Could End Soon

While the team hasn’t officially confirmed the closing date, the fact that Snorter Bot Token’s presale has already far outpaced Banana Gun’s early raise could indicate that it is nearing its final phase.

That means the window to secure SNORT at its lowest entry price may be closing fast. Early positioning has always been key to chasing 50x or even 100x gains.

The cheapest way in right now is through the ongoing presale. You can buy SNORT directly on the Snorter Bot Token website with SOL, ETH, BNB, USDT, USDC, or even a credit card.

Snorter recommends using a WalletConnect-certified noncustodial wallet such as Best Wallet, which can be downloaded on Google Play or the Apple App Store.

Follow Snorter on X and Instagram for the latest updates.

