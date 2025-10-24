With CZ Freed, Binance Meme Coins Could Boom Again – Maxi Doge Takes the Lead

This content is provided by a sponsor

A new alpha pup with Dogecoin (DOGE) charm and Giga Chad swagger, Maxi Doge (MAXI) could be the one leading the next meme-coin rally following the U.S. presidential pardon of former Binance chief Changpeng “CZ” Zhao by Donald Trump.

Earlier this month, CZ’s return to the spotlight opened the floodgates for a Binance meme-coin frenzy, and now that he’s officially cleared, his renewed influence could reignite not just the leading crypto exchange, but the entire crypto sector.

With the market’s energy coming back, Maxi Doge isn’t just turning up the dial – it’s ripping the knob clean off. The project’s firing on all cylinders, channeling pure memetic power and staking its claim as the next breakout beast once the market flips fully bullish.

Still deep in its presale grind, Maxi Doge has already stacked over $3.7 million in total funding. The current round is open at $0.0002645 per token, but only for the next 48 hours, after which the price will increase for the next stage.

Trump’s Pardon of CZ Could Be Fueling a New Meme-Coin Surge

CZ made global headlines back in November 2023 after pleading guilty to Bank Secrecy Act violations tied to compliance lapses at Binance. He stepped down as CEO, paid a $50 million fine, and served four months in federal custody, while Binance itself faced a $4.3 billion settlement.

But in a dramatic twist, U.S. President Donald Trump pardoned CZ on October 23, calling the move “recommended by a lot of people” and noting that “people say he wasn’t guilty of anything”.

JUST IN: President Trump says he pardoned Binance Founder CZ because he "wasn't guilty" and was "persecuted by the Biden administration." pic.twitter.com/6uE1xdnxrk — Watcher.Guru (@WatcherGuru) October 23, 2025

In his first post-pardon statement on X, CZ expressed gratitude and pledged to “help make America the Capital of Crypto and advance Web3 worldwide”.

Deeply grateful for today’s pardon and to President Trump for upholding America’s commitment to fairness, innovation, and justice.

🙏🙏🙏🙏 Will do everything we can to help make America the Capital of Crypto and advance web3 worldwide. (Still in flight, more posts to come.)… — CZ 🔶 BNB (@cz_binance) October 23, 2025

Yet even before his pardon, CZ was already showing his pull in one of Binance’s liveliest sectors: meme coins. In late September, he admitted he was “just learning how people ape into meme coins”. Within weeks, that curiosity turned into a market phenomenon.

We together did. I was just playing around, learning how people ape meme coins. 😂 — CZ 🔶 BNB (@cz_binance) September 29, 2025

By October 8, Binance meme coins exploded. Binance Super Cycle (BSC), at that time, skyrocketed 24,135%, while 客服小何 (“Binance Life” in Chinese) surged a staggering 54,000%. Following his pardon, the meme coin Fourth (4) – inspired by CZ’s “Fourth Resolution” from 2023 – spiked another 43% in the past 24 hours.

It’s clear that CZ’s influence is magnetic, and if he now channels that momentum toward helping the U.S. achieve Trump’s crypto ambitions for the country, the entire industry could be in for a major boost.

But among the rising tide of meme coins, one stands out for embodying the one that started it all, DOGE – but with 1,000x the energy, muscle, and movement to match today’s generation of investors.

That’s none other than Maxi Doge.

Maxi Doge Brings Back the Untamed Energy of DOGE

If Binance meme coins are retaking center stage, that only adds fuel to Maxi Doge’s mission of reviving the true spirit of aping into meme coins with conviction and chaos.

When investors first aped into Dogecoin years ago, it was all raw energy and community. It took a global movement – and Elon Musk himself – to rocket it to the moon. But since those glory days, DOGE has traded more like a blue-chip asset than the underdog it once was; its wild runs have been replaced with steady, lukewarm gains. In short, the fun faded when the risk did.

Maxi Doge enters the scene to bring that feeling back – the thrill of backing something raw, unpredictable, and capable of another moonshot.

There’s a reason this version of DOGE is built with muscle and fueled by motivational fire strong enough to make Tony Robbins call it a career.

Its drive to the top of the meme-coin world captures the same underdog spirit that once powered DOGE’s rise – giving investors a fresh shot at the kind of 1,000x run that only comes around once in a cycle.

"I keep falling asleep and missing these trade opportunities " Me: pic.twitter.com/xb4WpVaSiR — MaxiDoge (@MaxiDoge_) October 16, 2025

