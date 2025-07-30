Worldcoin Price Prediction: OpenAI Prepares GPT‑5 Release – Are AI Cryptos the Next Major Narrative?

This content is provided by a sponsor

As anticipation builds for the launch of OpenAI’s groundbreaking GPT-5 model, AI-linked cryptocurrencies like Worldcoin (WLD) are drawing renewed attention from investors.

Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI and co-founder of Tools for Humanity (the team behind the WLD token), is expected to oversee the release of GPT-5 as early as August.

GPT‑5 Hype: The Coming AI Supermodel

The model aims to unify the powerful reasoning capabilities of its “O” series (like o3) with the multi-modal strengths of the GPT-4o model, enabling seamless understanding across text, image, video, and audio inputs.

With senior OpenAI staff describing GPT-5 as a “net new great frontier model” and a foundational model that “makes everything better” market sentiment around AI-linked tokens could shift rapidly.

If OpenAI’s launch generates significant public interest, WLD may be among the first tokens to benefit.

Worldcoin Price Analysis: Bulls Still in Control

As of now, WLD trades at $1.06, marking a 5.6% decline in the past 24 hours and a 19% drop over the week, as per CoinMarketCap data.

Price is currently testing the ascending green trendline support near $1.00. Holding above this line is critical for a bullish continuation.

Immediate resistance lies near $1.50, followed by key breakout zones around $2.50 and $4.50. A break above $1.50 could trigger a rally toward these levels.

The chart above shows a possible zigzag accumulation followed by a breakout, potentially targeting the $5.50 zone by early 2026 if bullish momentum returns.

With the Relative Strength Index at 47.69, there’s room for huge upside if momentum continues.

WLD Gains Momentum – But This Telegram Trading Bot Is Stealing the Spotlight

As WLD gears up for a potential rally, one new project is grabbing serious attention: Snorter Bot ($SNORT) – a powerful Telegram-based trading assistant that has already raised $2.55 million in its presale.

Built for everyday traders, Snorter makes crypto trading fast, simple, and stress-free.

No more switching between apps or juggling browser wallets.

With just a few plain-language commands inside Telegram, users can create or import a wallet, swap tokens, set limit orders, enable sniping, and activate dynamic stop-losses – all in seconds, without ever leaving the chat.

Snorter’s utility token, $SNORT, unlocks premium features like lower fees, staking rewards, copy-trading, and more.

To gain access to 165% staking rewards and an ecosystem where trading is done through simple chat commands, simply visit the official Snorter Bot website and purchase $SNORT at the current price of $0.0997 per coin.

Tokens can be purchased using SOL, ETH, USDT, USDC, or even credit and debit cards – simply connect a supported wallet like Best Wallet to get started.

Disclaimer: This publication is sponsored. Coinspeaker does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or other materials on this web page. Readers are advised to conduct their own research before engaging with any company mentioned. Please note that the featured information is not intended as, and shall not be understood or construed as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice. Nothing contained on this web page constitutes a solicitation, recommendation, endorsement, or offer by Coinspeaker or any third party service provider to buy or sell any cryptoassets or other financial instruments. Crypto assets are a high-risk investment. You should consider whether you understand the possibility of losing money due to leverage. None of the material should be considered as investment advice. Coinspeaker shall not be held liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses arising from the use or reliance on any content, goods, or services featured on this web page.

Related Releases