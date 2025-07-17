Ripple’s XRP Approaches New All-Time Highs – $100 Possible in 2025?

This content is provided by a sponsor

XRP is trading at $3.29, up over 11.6% in the past 24 hours, while daily trading volume has surged a staggering 100% to $13.31 billion. The bullish momentum has XRP just 14.75% shy of its all-time high (ATH) of $3.84, set back in 2017.

Whale Accumulation and Short Squeeze Fuel Price Action

In the past 24 hours alone, $28.92 million worth of XRP shorts were liquidated, as per Coinglass. Also, crypto analyst Ali Martinez revealed that whales have accumulated 2.20 billion XRP in the last two weeks.

Whales have bought 2.20 billion $XRP in the last two weeks! pic.twitter.com/qpZ2xK7G7J — Ali (@ali_charts) July 16, 2025

The derivatives market also reflects rising speculative interest, with an 88.7% increase in trading volume, often a precursor to continued volatility and directional momentum.

XRP Price Analysis: Breakout Confirmation?

The 1-day chart for XRP shows a decisive breakout from a long-term descending triangle, a pattern that had capped XRP’s upside for months. XRP has surged past a strong horizontal resistance zone ($2.90–$3.00), now flipping it into potential support.

The RSI stands at 86.51, showing extreme overbought conditions, often a cue for short-term pullbacks or consolidation. The MACD line (blue) is soaring above the signal line (orange), confirming bullish momentum. Finally, the BoP reflects heavy buyer dominance.

Reaching $100 from the current price of $3.29 would require a 2,940% gain, a colossal leap that, while not impossible in crypto, demands utility like the resolution of the SEC lawsuit or the approval of spot XRP ETFs in the US.

