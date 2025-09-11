XRP BTC ETF Countdown: Quid Miner 2.0 Green Cloud Mining Stands Out in the Ecosystem

This content is provided by a sponsor

The approval of Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs has brought in capital inflows, but the market remains volatile. Ethereum’s trading volume reached a record high after the upgrade, but it was under pressure due to soaring gas fees. Meanwhile, the probability of XRP ETF approval has risen to 87%, becoming a market focus.

The US GENIUS Act requires stablecoins to be fully backed by US dollars or US Treasury bonds. The SEC’s “Project Crypto” is accelerating ETF approvals, and Europe’s MiCA is also making progress. As the regulatory framework becomes clearer, the crypto market is shifting from a price-driven approach to one that prioritizes compliance and long-term returns. Institutional and individual investors are also focusing more on compliance and sustainable cash flow rather than short-term price fluctuations.

Quid Miner: Compliance and Green Computing Power

Amid this trend, Quid Miner stands out. Founded in 2010 and headquartered in the UK, Quid Miner has rapidly expanded since entering the cloud mining market in 2018. Its operations now cover over 180 countries, serving millions of users while maintaining strict adherence to international regulatory standards. As of July 2025, the platform’s managed power capacity reached 897 MW, and its managed computing power reached 35.7 EH/s, ranking among the top in the world.

The company plans to add 1 GW of renewable energy capacity by the end of 2026. The platform utilizes a transparent contract model, eliminating the need for users to purchase hardware or incur electricity costs. Output is settled daily by a third-party, compliant mining pool and deposited directly into users’ accounts, ensuring independence, transparency, and traceability.

Core Advantages of the Quid Miner Platform

Intelligent Scheduling: Leveraging an AI-powered computing engine, we optimize resource allocation in real time, ensuring efficient computing power investment and maximizing returns. Compliance and Transparency: All profits are settled through a third-party, compliant mining pool, ensuring an open, transparent, auditable, and traceable process. Security: A multi-layered security architecture ensures the security and stability of user assets and settlement processes. Green Energy: Global data centers utilize renewable energy sources such as wind and solar power on a large scale, meeting the ESG standards of European and American institutions. Flexible Options: From entry-level plans to institutional-level large-scale contracts, we cater to various fund sizes and allocation needs.

Start earning in three easy steps

Step 1. Quick Registration: Open an account in minutes and receive a $15 new user bonus. Check in daily to earn an additional $0.60, making it easy to start your investment journey.

Step 2. Customized Plans: Covering multiple currencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, and DOGE, with flexible contract periods and limits, investors can customize their plans based on their capital size and return goals.

Step 3. Start Reward: Once the contract is live, computing power begins immediately. The platform automatically settles and distributes profits daily, helping investors accumulate a stable and predictable cash flow.

Conclusion

With the launch of Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs and the approaching countdown to the XRP ETF, the market is entering a new phase driven by compliance and returns. ETFs provide liquidity, while cloud mining offers regular cash flow, complementing each other.

Against the backdrop of new stablecoin regulations and the energy transition, cloud mining is evolving into a digital energy dividend asset. Compliant, transparent, and green infrastructure platforms like Quid Miner will help investors build long-term, stable passive income amidst volatility.

Disclaimer: This publication is sponsored. Coinspeaker does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or other materials on this web page. Readers are advised to conduct their own research before engaging with any company mentioned. Please note that the featured information is not intended as, and shall not be understood or construed as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice. Nothing contained on this web page constitutes a solicitation, recommendation, endorsement, or offer by Coinspeaker or any third party service provider to buy or sell any cryptoassets or other financial instruments. Crypto assets are a high-risk investment. You should consider whether you understand the possibility of losing money due to leverage. None of the material should be considered as investment advice. Coinspeaker shall not be held liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses arising from the use or reliance on any content, goods, or services featured on this web page.