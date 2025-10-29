XRP Buy Signal Emerges as Tundra Presale Nears Sellout

This content is provided by a sponsor

XRP is back in focus this week as technical analysts confirm a clean breakout above the $2.55 resistance – one supported by something the market rarely offers: genuine volume. Trading activity on Sunday ranked among the highest of the month, erasing doubts about a false move and reinforcing the bullish structure that traders have been waiting to validate for weeks.

That renewed momentum has arrived just as XRP Tundra advances through Phase 8 of its presale, with this phase nearing completion. The overlap isn’t coincidental; when the underlying asset strengthens, investors look for infrastructure that extends its utility. For many XRP holders, that link now points toward Tundra – a dual-chain ecosystem introducing staking and yield to a network that has never had either.

Volume Confirms the Move

Market technicians often say that a breakout without participation is a trap. This time, participation is clear. As analyst @7choic noted on X, “The explosion in trading volume constitutes the most important validation factor for this breakout.” On-chain data supports that claim: wallets holding over 10 million XRP have expanded positions, and exchange outflows show holders choosing self-custody over short-term trading.

That pattern aligns with a shift in sentiment tracked across futures data and open interest metrics. “Bulls just smashed through the $2.55 resistance, eyes now on $2.8 and beyond. Whales are back, open interest is rising, and sentiment’s flipping fast,” wrote @WispOfDeFi in a separate post. The technical picture remains intact, with buyers absorbing intraday retracements and defending every local support level between $2.55 and $2.60.

Renewed Confidence Flows into On-Ledger Projects

The broader narrative is calmer than 2021’s speculative cycle. Capital is flowing toward verifiable infrastructure rather than temporary hype. That’s where XRP Tundra comes in – a project designed to make XRP productive through on-ledger staking and cross-chain liquidity between the XRP Ledger and Solana.

The concept has drawn analytical coverage from ecosystem commentators such as Crypto Infinity, whose recent explainer video broke down how XRPL-based staking can coexist with Solana’s yield architecture. The takeaway: the mechanics are transparent, measurable, and finally accessible to long-term XRP holders.

Phase 8 Nears Its Cap

XRP Tundra’s economy is built around two assets that serve separate functions within the same framework. TUNDRA-S, issued on Solana, is the utility token that fuels liquidity, transactions, and DeFi operations. TUNDRA-X, deployed on the XRP Ledger, carries governance rights and acts as the system’s reserve and cross-chain anchor.

The distribution schedule prioritizes transparency: 40% of the total TUNDRA-S supply is assigned to presale participants, creating broad token dispersion before exchange trading begins. Each purchase includes TUNDRA-X on a free 1:1 basis, linking both sides of the ecosystem. Defined listing prices – $2.50 for TUNDRA-S and $1.25 for TUNDRA-X – give investors a clear benchmark for valuation once live markets open.

The current Phase 8 places TUNDRA-S at $0.132 with a 12% bonus, maintaining continuity with earlier phases. Across all stages, the presale has raised over $2 million in verified contributions, while the Arctic Spinner – Tundra’s on-chain reward program – has distributed more than $32,000 in instant token bonuses.

Security and Verification

The ecosystem’s infrastructure was audited before public sale – a rarity in this market. Cyberscope verified smart-contract operations, Solidproof reviewed liquidity management and fee scheduling, and FreshCoins confirmed contract logic and emission parameters.

Identity transparency is documented through Vital Block’s KYC certificate, publicly verifying the team’s registration data. Together, the audits and KYC form a chain of evidence investors can check directly.

Momentum Builds Around XRP Tundra

XRP’s breakout has turned into measurable activity across both markets and infrastructure. Whale accumulation is visible on-chain, and the same renewed confidence is reflected in the final stretch of XRP Tundra’s Phase 8 presale. The stage is nearly complete, and demand for verifiable XRP-based yield systems continues to rise alongside market optimism.

Phase 8 is nearing its cap. Follow verified updates through official channels and secure your allocation before this phase closes.

