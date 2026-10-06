XRP traded at $1.49 on October 6, down 1.5% over 24 hours, as Clearpool’s proposed move to the XRP Ledger (XRPL) advanced without a material token-price response. For the near-term XRP price forecast, the market is weighing a concrete expansion of credit infrastructure against a more difficult question: when will prospective lending translate into measurable network demand?

On October 5, Clearpool said about 97% of participating voters approved a 1:1 migration from Ethereum-based CPOOL to a new CLEAR token on XRPL, planned for Q4 2026. The vote follows a Ripple, Clearpool and Cicada Partners credit arrangement: Clearpool provides lending infrastructure, Cicada sources and assesses borrowers, and Ripple participates as a limited partner supplying capital.

The proposed pools would issue working-capital loans in RLUSD, Ripple’s dollar-pegged stablecoin. Clearpool’s governance materials describe the initiative as its first institutional credit product using RLUSD on XRPL.

Governance vote passed ✅ The Clearpool community has approved expansion to the XRP Ledger and the 1:1 migration of CPOOL → CLEAR with 97.16% in favor. Migration is targeted for Q4. More details on next steps to come 🙏 pic.twitter.com/fyb7hcg5eB — Clearpool (@ClearpoolFin) October 5, 2026

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XRP Price Forecast: Can XRP Price Hold Above $1.38 and Test $1.60?

The scenarios are straightforward. If $1.38 holds as support, XRP could attempt a move toward $1.61; a sustained daily close above that level would mark its first real breakout in months. The base case is continued consolidation while traders wait for evidence of XRPL lending activity. A drop below $1.38 would weaken the setup and bring the $1.25 range floor into view, followed by the $1.00–$1.20 area where XRP bottomed in August. Market commentators cite $0.92 and $0.70 as lower supports.

What would change the XRP price forecast? Actual RLUSD credit-vault launches, disclosed loan volume, and institutional participation. Clearpool’s migration merits attention, but operational proof matters more than the vote alone.

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LiquidChain Targets Early Mover Interest as XRP Tests Key Levels

Clearpool’s move adds substance to XRPL’s institutional-credit narrative, yet XRP’s nearly flat daily change shows that the market has not priced in a major near-term payoff. That may disappoint holders seeking an immediate catalyst; the upside case still depends on execution and adoption. Ripple President Monica Long separately said at the XRP Seoul conference on October 3 that Ripple plans a credit service backed by XRP as collateral in 2027, another milestone to monitor.

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