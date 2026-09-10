In XRP ETF news today, U.S.-listed XRP ETFs recorded approximately $12.29 million in net inflows during the September 9 session, according to SoSoValue data. That marked XRP’s second consecutive day in positive territory, following a $1.55 million inflow on September 8 when XRP was the only major spot crypto ETF category, among five compared, to close in the green. Bitcoin ETFs, meanwhile, extended their losing streak, recording $120 million in outflows on September 9 after already losing roughly $46.65 million the day before.

The two-day lead is real, but it remains thin. XRP’s September 9 inflow was roughly 10 times smaller than Bitcoin’s same-day outflow.

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XRP’s Back-to-Back Inflows Came Against Broader BTC ETF Weakness

🚀 HUGE: $XRP WAS THE ONLY CRYPTO ETF TAKING MONEY ON TUESDAY: XRP ETFs SAW A SIGNIFICANT INFLUX OF NEARLY $2 MILLION YESTERDAY! 📈 pic.twitter.com/ieIcAvVpZU — 𝓐𝓶𝓮𝓵𝓲𝓮 (@_Crypto_Barbie) September 9, 2026

Bitcoin ETFs lost $120 million on September 9, snapping a run of three consecutive positive sessions that had itself followed the September 8 outflow. Ethereum ETFs recorded $34.75 million in inflows on September 9, and Solana products added $11.73 million: a reversal from September 8, when both Ethereum and Solana posted outflows of $24.29 million and $667,720 respectively, alongside a $12.96 million withdrawal from Hyperliquid-linked products.

Notably, the entire $12.29 million XRP figure on September 9 came through the Bitwise and Grayscale ETFs. That concentration is worth tracking, since recent multi-day inflow streaks across XRP, ETH and SOL ETFs had shown a more even distribution of demand just weeks earlier.

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Why Two Green Days Still Don’t Change the Broader Picture

The five spot XRP ETFs collectively manage approximately $1.51 billion in assets, with cumulative net inflows approaching $1.69 billion since launch. The combined $13.84 million added across September 8 and 9 represents less than 1% of that cumulative total.

Bitcoin ETFs, by contrast, have accumulated nearly $55.59 billion in net inflows: about 33 times the XRP total. The gap holds up weekly too: in the week ending September 4, Bitcoin ETFs collected $986.9 million while XRP funds added just under $19 million over the same stretch.

Across two sessions, XRP outranks the field. On cumulative and weekly flows, it isn’t close.

XRP News: Price Stalls Despite Two ETF Green Days

Based on the latest XRP news, Ripple trades at $1.3684, down 4.7% in the last 24 hours, cooling off after a sharp early-September spike toward $1.65. Price has since pulled back toward the $1.26 support zone, reflecting fading momentum after the rally. The broader structure remains well below 2025’s highs near $3.60, keeping the recovery tentative.

XRP’s price action sits against its own technical backdrop, independent of whatever the ETF tape shows on any given day. Two sessions of inflows are not confirmation of a driver. Sustained demand would need several more consecutive positive days for XRP ETFs while Bitcoin and Ethereum funds remain under pressure, a bar this two-day stretch hasn’t yet cleared.

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