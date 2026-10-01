In XRP news, the XRP Ledger has opened validator voting on LendingProtocolV1_1. The amendment would introduce closed-ended lending vaults. It would also recognize interest when borrowers pay, rather than when loans originate.

This vote alone will not launch XRPL lending on mainnet. The amendment needs support from more than 80% of trusted validators. That support must hold for two weeks. Two other amendments, LendingProtocol and SingleAssetVault, must also pass.

So this is not a simple vote on a vault feature. It is one governance gate in a rollout of three amendments. Clearing a single stage sets no launch timetable. It also says nothing about the demand for the eventual lending service.

LendingProtocolV1_1 is open for validator voting. It introduces closed-ended vaults and cash-basis accounting for XRPL lending, and it must activate before LendingProtocol and SingleAssetVault can proceed. Validators, read what changes and why it matters as you evaluate the… — RippleX (@RippleXDev) September 30, 2026

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XRPL Lending: What LendingProtocolV1_1 Changes

The XRPL Lending Protocol documentation describes LendingProtocolV1_1 as an extension of LendingProtocol and SingleAssetVault. Its central structural change is a closed-ended vault with three stages: subscription, investment, and redemption.

Once the subscription window closes, no new shares can be issued during investment or redemption, fixing the vault’s membership before its lending period begins.

The amendment replaces open-ended vaults with closed-ended ones, restricting new brokers to fixed-term deposits and redemptions. A cash-basis accounting shift records interest only upon payment, so AssetsTotal reflects received rather than expected interest; loans remain unchanged.

Three XRP Ledger amendments: LendingProtocol (engine), SingleAssetVault (pooling), and LendingProtocolV1_1 (vaults and accounting), must all be enabled.

The protocol supports fixed-term, uncollateralized loans with off-chain underwriting; broker first-loss capital provides partial default cover but does not remove credit risk. If the cover falls below the minimum, brokers cannot issue loans or collect fees.

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XRP Ledger Amendments: Validator Voting and the Launch Gate

XRPL network rules require more than 80% support from trusted validators for two weeks before an amendment can activate. If support falls below that threshold, the two-week period restarts. Validators check the amendment status at each flag ledger, usually about 15 minutes apart, while the network counts a majority every 256th ledger.

A conceptual representation of a blockchain network.

The current support for LendingProtocolV1_1 was not available in the materials reviewed, so its distance from activation cannot be established. The open vote is evidence that the amendment is at the validator-voting stage, not evidence that it has crossed the threshold; no launch or activation date has been confirmed.

The constructive path requires LendingProtocolV1_1 to maintain the required support for two weeks, followed by approval of LendingProtocol and SingleAssetVault. The rollout would remain incomplete if support fell below the threshold and the clock restarted, or if either of the other amendments failed to activate. The available source provides no evidence about how much activity the completed protocol would attract.

There is also a software consequence for validators. Servers running older xrpld releases without the amendment code can become amendment blocked. They would lose the ability to validate ledgers, process transactions, join consensus, or vote on future amendments until they run compatible software.

Validator voting, therefore, determines not only the amendment’s governance status but also which software versions can continue participating if it activates.

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XRP News: The Milestones That Matter

The next milestones are clear. The support level must hold above 80% for two weeks. Both LendingProtocol and SingleAssetVault must then be approved. These are the conditions for the full lending stack. They are not a guarantee of adoption. Meaningful XRPL DeFi activity still depends on the amendments clearing governance.

Closed-ended vaults could give lenders a defined timetable. Cash-basis accounting could make reported income less dependent on unpaid future interest. Those are design changes, not evidence of market demand. All three amendments must be enabled first. Until then, the vote is a launch gate rather than a mainnet launch.

The price action reflects that caution. XRP trades at $1.4870, down 0.21% on the day. The token has recovered from its August low near $1.00. It now sits in a range between $1.26 and $1.65.

So far, the governance vote has not moved the market. The latest XRP news has not produced a breakout. The $1.2611 level is the floor to watch. A daily close above $1.65 would signal that traders are pricing in the lending stack.

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