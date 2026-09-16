XRP’s price fell 8% yesterday after the CLARITY Act vote. Now the question for this XRP price forecast is whether $1.30 holds as a floor or turns into a ceiling. One scenario is a building that could send the price back toward the psychological $1 mark, while another set of catalysts could just as easily reverse it.

The trigger was procedural, not fundamental. On September 16, the CLARITY Act failed a critical procedural vote in the Senate, and crypto sold off broadly in response. Bitcoin (BTC) dipped briefly below $75,000 before recovering, Ethereum (ETH), BNB, and Solana (SOL) each fell 3-5%, but XRP’s decline stretched past 9%: a sharper drawdown that reflects its outsized regulatory sensitivity.

The CLARITY Act didn't advance in the Senate today, which was a disappointment. While it's possible bi-partisan conversations continue and it lives to fight another day, we can't wait on Congress anymore. The SEC and CFTC have the tools they need to create clear rules under… — Brian Armstrong (@brian_armstrong) September 15, 2026

The stall extends a gray-area status XRP has lived with since its multi-year SEC litigation, even as Ripple pointed to a March 2026 joint SEC-CFTC interpretation affirming XRP’s commodity status as grounds for confidence. Markets, for now, are pricing the procedural setback more than the legal precedent.

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XRP Price Forecast: Is Ripple Reclaiming $1.30 This Week?

XRP trades at $1.28, down 8.01% over the past 24 hours, with trading volume up 41.6% to $6.65 billion as traders reposition around the broken $1.30 level. That level now flips from support to resistance on any retest. The drop has pulled XRP’s market capitalization down to $80.76 billion, after a sharp sell-off that erased the rally toward $1.48 earlier in the week.

The next directional catalyst is the Federal Reserve’s rate decision. A 25-basis-point hike would likely dampen risk appetite and send XRP toward the $1 support zone. An unchanged rate could allow XRP to reclaim $1.30. A surprise cut would open a path toward $1.70, though that outcome is unlikely given current Fed signaling.

The $1.27–$1.35 band, 200-day EMA, holds as the line in the sand. Whether ETF inflows can offset the regulatory drag is a separate variable worth watching, and institutional flow data suggests that the gap hasn’t closed yet.

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As XRP Tests Support, LiquidChain Bets on Unified Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana Liquidity

A 8% single-day drop on a top-10 asset is a reminder of how exposed large caps remain to a single Senate procedural vote. Holders who bought the August rally are underwater again, and there’s no guarantee the next headline goes their way. That kind of macro fragility is pushing some capital toward earlier-stage infrastructure plays that aren’t tethered to a single legislative outcome.

LiquidChain ($LIQUID), a Layer 3 (L3) infrastructure project, is one such presale drawing attention. Its pitch: fuse Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana liquidity into a single execution environment, letting developers deploy once and reach all three ecosystems rather than fragmenting liquidity across chains.

The project is priced at $0.014956 with $966K raised so far. Core features include a Unified Liquidity Layer, Single-Step Execution, and Verifiable Settlement. As with any presale, the caveat is standard but real: token liquidity and price discovery only begin post-launch, so early entry carries corresponding risk.

Those curious can research LiquidChain before the presale window closes.

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