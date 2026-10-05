XRP trades near $1.51 on October 5, up about 0.7% over 24 hours. Ripple and the XRP Ledger Foundation have added a new regional push to the list of catalysts, but XRP remains stuck in a tight range. For the near-term XRP price forecast, the key question is whether Asia-focused development can drive real demand, or whether price needs a technical break first.

XRP Asia launched at XRP Seoul 2026 on October 3. The Singapore-based group is led by Sabrina Tachdjian, a former Hedera Foundation executive. Its plans include developer education, regional hubs, and support to help projects secure funding and reach commercial launch.

The effort builds on existing XRP communities in Korea and Japan. Regional moves such as XRP Ledger access for Singapore users add context to the adoption story.

The market reaction has been muted. XRP is up about 2% over the past week and 7.4% over 30 days, but still roughly 50% lower than a year ago. That fits a long-term adoption story better than an immediate demand shock.

Strong accumulation of $XRP has continued for seven days. The accumulation phase is not yet over. The next move will begin once this signal concludes. MACD and EMA trends are building bullish momentum. pic.twitter.com/BRrhgLiLwf — CW (@CW8900) October 5, 2026

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XRP Price Forecast: Can XRP Price Clear $1.55 This Week?

XRP is trading between $1.50 and $1.53. Daily volume stands near $1.66 billion, with a market cap of about $95.3 billion.

The hourly chart shows XRP failed near $1.555 on October 2, then dropped to about $1.465 before recovering. It has since climbed steadily but stalled near $1.52–$1.53.

Resistance: $1.52–$1.55, then $1.61, and the $1.70–$1.75 zone

Support: $1.45–$1.47, then $1.40 and $1.25

On the daily chart, XRP has been capped near $1.61 since February. A break above that level would be the first real trend test in months.

Bull case: XRP holds $1.45 and clears $1.55, opening a test of $1.59–$1.62.

Base case: XRP stays range-bound as traders wait for signs that adoption plans are boosting network activity.

Bear case: A drop below $1.45 weakens the setup, with $1.40 next.

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LiquidChain Targets Early Mover Upside as XRP Tests Key Levels

XRP Asia gives the longer-term adoption case another route into Asia-Pacific, but the chart has not repriced that prospect decisively. If XRP stays capped below $1.55, traders may look beyond a large-cap token for earlier-stage infrastructure exposure.

LiquidChain ($LIQUID) is a Layer 3 (L3) infrastructure project pitching a single execution environment that fuses Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana liquidity. Its stated features include a Unified Liquidity Layer, Single-Step Execution, Verifiable Settlement, and a Deploy-Once Architecture. The project lists its current price at exactly $0.014962 and total raised at $980K.

The proposition is developer access across ecosystems through one deployment, rather than a direct XRP substitute. But presale participation adds execution, adoption, and liquidity risks, and the supplied figures do not establish future demand.

Those curious can research LiquidChain directly.

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