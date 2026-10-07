XRP trades near $1.48, down 1.4% in 24 hours, in a quiet price forecast week. The token is holding above $1.45 support as spot ETF inflows slow and new ETF options appear in Canada. BankXRP noted that Canada’s derivatives clearing house, CDCC, has listed options on the XRP Evolve ETF and the XRP Purpose ETF. The post refers to an SEC filing and aligns XRP with options on BTC, ETH, and SOL ETFs.

XRP is down 1.1% over seven days and 9.0% over 14 days. It is still up 4.5% over 30 days and down 50.4% over the past year. Market cap is $93.01B, 24-hour volume is $2.13B, and perpetual futures open interest is $4.62B.

🚨 BREAKING: XRP ETF OPTIONS just showed up in an official SEC filing! 👀 CDCC (Canada's derivatives clearing house) lists options on:

✅ XRP Evolve ETF → $XRP

✅ XRP Purpose ETF → $XRPP Right next to BTC, ETH & SOL ETF options. XRP is now in the same league as the big… pic.twitter.com/nFVd9dva4e — 𝗕𝗮𝗻𝗸XRP (@BankXRP) October 6, 2026

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XRP Price Forecast: Can XRP Hold $1.45 Support This Week?

The daily chart marks $1.6238 as resistance and $1.2507 as support. Price sits near $1.4777, the middle of that band. The 24-hour range is $1.45 to $1.52.

Bull case: XRP holds $1.45, then clears $1.53 to $1.55 with follow-through. That opens a test of $1.62.

Base case: Price consolidates between $1.45 and $1.52 while traders wait for a catalyst.

Bear case: A sustained break below $1.45 exposes $1.38, and then $1.25.

Recent XRP technical analysis also centers on this resistance band. See XRP whale-wallet activity and exchange transfers.

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Are XRP ETF Flows Cooling Down

Spot XRP ETFs saw net inflows of 2.08M XRP on October 6. Bitwise added 7.00M, while Canary (−2.22M) and Franklin (−2.70M) saw outflows.

That is well below late September, when inflows hit 14.76M on September 25. Cumulative net inflows since November 14, 2025, stand at 978.05M XRP.

CryptoQuant reported about 1.6 billion XRP flowing into Binance over 30 days, but said inflows alone do not confirm selling. Binance’s reserve fell from 2.704 billion to 2.631 billion XRP between September 26 and October 4. Santiment’s bullish-to-bearish ratio dropped to 0.67, its weakest since August 17.

These figures cover different measures and periods, so none of them shows what holders will do next. This XRP price forecast stays conditional on $1.45 holding.

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LiquidChain Targets Early Mover Upside as XRP Tests Key Levels

XRP’s retreat toward support sharpens the downside risk: if $1.46 gives way, the next cited level is $1.38. Yet an exchange inflow is not a sell order, and falling reserves can point to less immediately available supply. Which signal deserves more weight? The answer depends on whether price and reserves confirm the same direction.

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Those curious can research LiquidChain directly.

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