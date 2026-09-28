Today’s XRP price forecast starts with the token trading near $1.51, down roughly 0.12% over the past 24 hours, as veteran chartist Peter Brandt makes a case that has nothing to do with XRP’s famously vocal community. A specific number in his analysis is drawing fresh attention, and it’s not where XRP sits today. What Brandt actually said cuts against the grain of how XRP bulls usually argue their case.

Brandt highlighted a decade-long XRP/USD chart showing long-term narrowing structures, arguing that the technical setup alone could justify “a bet,” regardless of any Ripple partnership news or regulatory catalyst.

He was clear this isn’t unconditional support for the asset, which sets his view apart from typical XRP promotion. Any XRP price forecast needs a closer look at the token’s near-term price structure.

Peter Brandt remains skeptical on XRP: says nobody buys dollars because they're "transactional," so why should that alone make XRP valuable? Also flags XRP's supply as still unclear. Fair point or missing something? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/IocSBxhAFa — Xaif Crypto (@Xaif_Crypto) September 26, 2026

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XRP Price Forecast: Can XRP Price Hit $1.60 This Week?

XRP at $1.51 is consolidating in a tight band, with short-term support sitting at $1.48–$1.50: a level identified as the key line for holding the current structure intact. Resistance clusters at $1.54–$1.56, with $1.60 marking the next meaningful ceiling before the token would need to contend with the heavier $1.80–$2.00 zone tied to prior selling pressure.

The bull case: a sustained close above $1.56 strengthens the breakout argument and opens a path toward Brandt’s long-range $5.40 target, though that scenario plays out over years, not weeks.

The base case, per a separate 2026 model, puts XRP in a $1.52–$2.15 range with a $1.79 midpoint.

The bear case: a failure to hold $1.50 undercuts the consolidation thesis entirely and points back toward the low-$1.40s.

None of this is a recommendation: it’s a map of levels worth watching. A related XRP price forecast covering resistance and a potential golden-cross signal offers additional context on the bullish setup, while a separate look at the 200-day EMA and support structure maps a possible move toward $2.

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Brandt’s framing, charts over cult loyalty, is itself a signal. Even if XRP clears $1.60 and grinds toward $2.00, the percentage upside on a token with XRP’s existing market capitalization is measured in single digits, not multiples. That math is exactly what’s pushing some traders toward earlier-stage infrastructure plays where the entry price hasn’t already priced in a decade of adoption.

One project drawing that rotation is LiquidChain ($LIQUID), a Layer 3 infrastructure positioned as a cross-chain liquidity layer fusing Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana liquidity into a single execution environment. The presale is priced at $0.01496 with $975,681 raised so far.

Its pitch centers on a Deploy-Once Architecture, where developers build once and gain access across all three ecosystems, paired with Single-Step Execution and Verifiable Settlement.

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Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.