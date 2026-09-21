XRP is trading at $1.47, up nearly 7% over the past 24 hours, and the latest XRP price forecast now leans more constructive. Behind the rebound, another number keeps stacking up for long-term holders: spot XRP exchange-traded funds (ETFs) are on pace for a 10th consecutive week of net inflows. Whether that streak can revive the $10 target in bull-case forecasts is a separate question, one this piece gets to below.

The inflow data tells a story of persistence rather than momentum. After two weeks of nearly $19 million in combined inflows, the most recent five-day period saw that figure cut roughly in half, yet the streak held.

$5.15 million single-day outflow on Thursday, September 18, the largest since September 2. Still, the fund group finished the week up about $9.6 million, keeping the 10-week green streak intact.

That resilience matters because it’s happening against a messier regulatory backdrop. The CLARITY Act market structure bill failed a Senate cloture vote on September 20, and XRP dropped roughly 11% intraday on the news. Institutional flows didn’t blink. Retail price action did, but only briefly: XRP has since erased those losses and pushed to fresh weekly highs.

$XRP is pumping: $1.47, up nearly 7% in 24H. 🚀 A strong green candle just broke above $1.47, with volume at $92.6M. Are you positioned? 👀 pic.twitter.com/II4p0wI5b4 — 𝗕𝗮𝗻𝗸XRP (@BankXRP) September 21, 2026

XRP Price Forecast: Can Bulls Finally Break the $1.54 Ceiling?

XRP broke out of its tight consolidation this morning, clearing the $1.45 resistance that capped the price earlier in the week. The token slipped to around $1.37 on September 20, then climbed steadily before a sharp hourly candle lifted it to $1.47. The daily candle shows XRP up 4.44% at $1.4736. Market cap sits near $92.7 billion, with 24-hour volume up about 13% to $3.75 billion.

On the daily chart, XRP has traded inside a range between roughly $1.26 and $1.54 since its late August surge from $1.00. That spike briefly tagged $1.70 before sellers pushed the price back into the range. Today’s move puts XRP within striking distance of the upper boundary again.

The technical map for this XRP price forecast is straightforward. $1.54 is the ceiling bulls need to clear; $1.38 to $1.41 is the nearest support shelf, with the range floor at $1.26 below it. A bull case has XRP closing above $1.54 on continued ETF inflow headlines and retesting the August high near $1.70.

The base case is more churn inside the range while the market waits for post-CLARITY regulatory clarity. The bear case, a break below $1.38, would likely coincide with an ETF outflow week, the first in ten, so that’s the tell to watch.

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Beyond the XRP ETF Inflows: Why Some Capital Is Eyeing LiquidChain’s Presale

Ten weeks of green ETF flows are a genuinely strong signal for a $92.7 billion asset. But strong signals at large market caps produce modest percentage moves. A run to $10 would require nearly 7x from today’s $1.47, a lift that institutional inflows alone rarely deliver on short timelines. That mathematical ceiling is exactly why some capital is rotating toward earlier-stage infrastructure plays still building their price discovery curve.

One such project is LiquidChain ($LIQUID), a Layer 3 (L3) protocol positioning itself as a cross-chain liquidity layer. It aims to fuse Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana liquidity into a single execution environment. The presale has raised $970,233 against a current stage target of $1,078,671.88, meaning roughly 90% of this round is filled.

Tokens are priced at $0.014957, with the next price increase scheduled in under eight hours at the time of writing. The project also advertises staking rewards of 1,178%, a figure that typically falls as more tokens are staked.

Its architecture centers on a Unified Liquidity Layer and Single-Step Execution, so developers deploy once and reach all three ecosystems rather than rebuilding for each chain. Verifiable settlement backs the execution layer. As with any presale, liquidity and delivery risk sit ahead of the roadmap, and the advertised staking yield is not guaranteed. Due diligence applies. Those tracking the space can research LiquidChain directly.

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