Today’s XRP price forecast shows the asset trading at $1.37, up +1% over 24 hours. That live quote offers a different snapshot from the sharp October 13 sell-off described in market reports; the underlying question remains whether fund demand can offset softer network activity.

Fund-flow trackers put cumulative XRP ETF net inflows at about $1.72Bn across 13 consecutive weeks. The latest reported week, ending October 9, added $11.31M, while fund net assets fell from $1.66Bn to $1.57Bn. Those figures measure different things: accumulated subscriptions and the current value of holdings.

With XRP’s short-term technical picture still corrective in the October 13 analysis, the next question is whether nearby support at around $1.30 can hold.

(SOURCE: CoinGlass)

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XRP is trading around $1.37, up +1% in 24 hours and down -7% over seven days, with estimated spot volume of $1.6Bn, per CoinGecko data.

In the October 14 analysis, the $1.32–$1.34 band is identified as immediate support, with demand extending toward $1.25–$1.30. Resistance was clustered around the 20-day moving average near $1.43, then $1.45.

In that snapshot, XRP was below nearby moving-average resistance, a corrective setup rather than confirmation of a reversal. Investing.com’s October 13 market report also described liquidation risk as traders leaned long.

The bull case in that dated setup: support holds, and XRP reclaims $1.43, opening a test of $1.45. The base case is continued range-bound trading while buyers and sellers test the $1.32–$1.43 zone.

A sustained break below $1.32 would weaken that view and bring the lower demand area into focus. Which signal carries more weight, the ETF streak or the price structure?

For now, flows are supportive, but price action has not confirmed that support. CoinSpeaker’s XRP resistance analysis provides additional technical context. Traders can compare levels against their own time horizon before acting.

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LiquidChain Targets Early Mover Upside as XRP Tests Key Levels

XRP’s pullback complicates the institutional-demand story: 13 weeks of inflows have not prevented a short-term decline, and network activity remains below its stated record.

That combination can prompt traders to look beyond established assets, though shifting into early-stage projects brings a different and higher risk profile.

LiquidChain ($LIQUID) is a Layer 3 (L3) infrastructure project positioning itself as “The Cross-Chain Liquidity Layer.” It aims to fuse liquidity from Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana into a single execution environment.

This lets developers deploy once to access all three ecosystems. The project lists a current price of $0.014965 and total raised of $984,303.86. Staking is live with an impressive 1,110% APY on offer.

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Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.