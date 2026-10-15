This XRP price forecast starts at $1.29, where XRP is down 4.36% over 24 hours and pressing on the $1.2659 support level. 24-hour volume rose 40.18% to $3.01 billion as the price slipped. XRP has given back most of its late-September attempt near $1.62 and is down 12.22% so far in October.

The pressure is coming from the wider market, where hotter inflation has raised the odds of further interest rate hikes. Institutional news offers a counterweight, with Evernorth deploying its XRP treasury and spot ETFs still posting small inflows. The outlook depends on whether buyers defend support or let it give way.

For flow context, XRP ETF inflows and cumulative demand provide a useful longer-run comparison.

BREAKING: September PPI Inflation unexpectedly rises to 6.3%, above expectations of 5.3%. Core PPI Inflation rose to 5.0%, above expectations of 4.4% PPI inflation is now at its second highest level since November 2022. The odds of rate hikes are rising sharply on the news. — The Kobeissi Letter (@KobeissiLetter) October 15, 2026

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What Does the XRP Price Forecast Say About $1.2659 Support?

In this XRP price forecast, the $1.2659 level is the line to watch. XRP tested it in September, and the current candle is pressing on it again, so a daily close below would be the clearest warning on the chart. That would open the way toward the $1.00 to $1.10 area that held the price through the summer, a drop of roughly 15% to 23% from $1.29.

On the upside, buyers need to reclaim $1.4711 first, then $1.6238, where the late-September rally stalled. October’s record leans negative, with six of the nine Octobers in the seasonal table finishing lower, including this one so far.

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LiquidChain Targets Early Mover Upside as XRP Tests Key Levels

When majors like XRP trade near key support levels, some investors look beyond the large-cap names and turn to early-stage projects built around a clear problem. LiquidChain ($LIQUID) is one of them, and it targets one of crypto’s most persistent frustrations: liquidity and users spread across separate networks.

LiquidChain is a Layer 3 network that aims to unify Bitcoin, Ethereum and Solana in one place. Today, moving value between these chains usually means juggling bridges, wrapped tokens and different wallets. LiquidChain’s approach is to give users and developers a single layer where assets from all three networks can be traded and used in applications, without having to leave the platform or manage each chain separately.

For developers, the pitch is a single environment that reaches users and liquidity from all three ecosystems at once.

The project is currently in its presale. It reports a price of $0.014965 per token, with $984,070.84 raised toward a target of $1,094,183.97, which means the round is close to full.

LiquidChain also highlights audits from SpyWolf and CertiK, which give investors an independent review of its smart contracts. Staking rewards are advertised at 1,167% APY for early participants.

Those curious can research LiquidChain directly before drawing conclusions.

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