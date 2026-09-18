XRP is trading at $1.3351, up 3.01% on the day. This week for the first time the chart and ETF tape are telling opposite stories, making this an intriguing XRP price forecast.

Spot XRP funds shed 3.97 million XRP on Sept. 17. Canary’s XRPC losing 1.06 million and 21Shares’ TOXR 2.91 million: roughly $5.3 million at current prices. That wiped out the prior session’s 2.73 million XRP inflow from Franklin Templeton’s XRPZ and snapped the zero-redemption streak that defined the week.

The flow leadership flipped alongside it. Bitcoin spot ETFs took in a net 2,090 BTC on Sept. 17, their first green session after shedding 3,910 BTC and 5,760 BTC on the two prior days, with BlackRock’s IBIT adding 2,410 BTC against modest redemptions at Fidelity and Bitwise’s HODL.

Ethereum funds stayed negative but bled less: 16,260 ETH out, versus 93,490 ETH the day before, almost entirely from BlackRock’s ETHA. The backdrop is a Federal Reserve rate hike on Wednesday, which is still working through risk assets.

Cumulative XRP ETF inflows remain at 923.66 million XRP since launch, so one red session doesn’t undo the structural bid. It does sharpen the question at the center of any XRP price forecast today: is a 3% rally on negative flows conviction, or short covering?

DISCOVER: Meme coin supercycle: Top performers this week

XRP Price Forecast: Can XRP Price Hit $1.50 This Week?

Price is back above the 200-day simple moving average at $1.2723, which flipped from ceiling to floor when XRP broke out of the $1.00 zone in late August. Horizontal support sits just underneath at $1.2611: a tight shelf, meaning a daily close below $1.26 takes out both levels at once. Overhead, $1.5368 is the line that has capped every attempt since the Q4 2024 spike.

Bull case: buyers hold the 200-day SMA, flows turn positive again, and XRP grinds through $1.40 toward $1.5368. Base case: a $1.27–$1.40 range while ETF flows alternate red and green. Bear case: outflows continue, and a close under $1.2611 opens a retest of $1.10, invalidating the August structure.

The honest XRP price forecast here is that flows are the tell, not the candle. One day of redemptions is noise; three would make the current bounce a lower high.

LiquidChain ($LIQUID): Infrastructure Priced in Fractions of a Cent

XRP at $1.33 carries roughly $80 billion in circulating market cap. That size is what makes it a credible institutional asset — and also what caps how far a single ETF cycle can move it in percentage terms. Traders hunting asymmetry increasingly look earlier in the curve.

LiquidChain is a Layer 3 infrastructure project built to fuse Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana liquidity into a single execution environment. The pitch is “deploy once, access all” aimed at developers tired of rebuilding for every chain. Three components carry the design:

– Unified Liquidity Layer: one pool across three ecosystems

– Single-Step Execution: no bridging round-trips

– Verifiable Settlement: on-chain finality for cross-chain actions

The presale is priced at $0.014956, with $967,631.17 raised to date.

Presale-stage projects carry substantially higher risk than established assets like XRP: no trading history, no liquidity guarantee, and total loss is a realistic outcome. Size positions accordingly and research LiquidChain directly before committing capital.

Layer 3 Is Already Here, Smart Money Knows It – Do You?

DISCOVER: Best Meme Coins to Buy in 2026

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.