Analyst Ali Martinez called a bottom for XRP on Monday, October 19, after Santiment data showed XRP Ledger transfer volume jumping to $49.66 billion while the token held $1.25. He set $2 as the target of his XRP price forecast. It is a huge number on a very quiet chart.

XRP trades at $1.30 today, down 0.49% in 24 hours and 4.47% over the week, inside a narrow $1.29 to $1.31 range. So did buyers show up, or did coins just change wallets?

XRP: THE BOTTOM IS IN Transaction volume on the $XRP Ledger exploded last night as prices hovered around the $1.25 support. The total dollar value of coins transferred on-chain skyrocketed to $49.70 billion, coinciding with the rebound that is now taking place. This surge in… https://t.co/vTEFhtC5ss pic.twitter.com/fQTEvKsTKk — Ali Charts (@alicharts) October 19, 2026

The jump is real: Santiment’s chart puts the day’s transfers roughly 6,000% above a baseline near $0.8 billion. But transfer volume counts every XRP that moves between addresses, including an exchange shuffling coins from a hot wallet to cold storage. Nobody has to buy anything for it to spike.

The whole $49.66 billion cost about $664 in fees, while spot exchange turnover was $1.47 billion, 33.8 times smaller. In other words, that $1.47 billion is the demand figure to watch. It did rise 68% from Sunday, which is the part of the story bulls can actually use.

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XRP Price Forecast: Can XRP Hit $2 After the Volume Spike?

Not without clearing a wall first. Martinez’s own condition for $2 is a steady close above $1.56, which is 20% above today’s price.

The levels on the daily chart:

The floor to defend: $1.2468. The swing low that Martinez’s $1.25 refers to, with the 0.618 Fibonacci level just above at $1.2588.

The first test: $1.3661. The last swing high, close enough to the $1.31 top of today’s range that one good day reaches it.

The real ceiling: $1.3750. The 50-day and 200-day exponential moving averages (EMAs, averages that weight recent prices more) sit there almost exactly level, and the 50 is sliding toward a death cross below the 200.

In the bull case, XRP closes above $1.3750 and turns the EMAs into support, opening the $1.4835 swing high and then Martinez’s $1.56 trigger. In the base case, it keeps chopping around $1.30 while the volume spike fades. In the bear case, a daily close under $1.2468 kills the bottom call, and Martinez himself sees $1.10 next, with the $1.05 lows below that.

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LiquidChain Targets Cross-Chain Liquidity as XRP Tests Support

XRP’s setup offers a conditional recovery case, but the $49.66 billion figure alone does not establish durable buying pressure. If support fails, holders may face renewed downside before a recovery develops. That uncertainty can make early-stage infrastructure appealing to traders seeking a different risk profile; it also comes with substantially different execution and liquidity risks.

LiquidChain ($LIQUID) is a Layer 3 infrastructure project that says it fuses Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana liquidity in a single execution environment. The project describes its core features as a Unified Liquidity Layer, Single-Step Execution, Verifiable Settlement, and a Deploy-Once Architecture: developers deploy once and access all three ecosystems.

The listed token price is exactly $0.014967, and the total raised is exactly $984,874.28. LiquidChain also highlights audits from SpyWolf and CertiK, which give investors an independent review of its smart contracts. Staking rewards are advertised at 1,167% APY for early participants.

Those curious can research LiquidChain directly before drawing conclusions.

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