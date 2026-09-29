XRP Price Forecast: Q3 Rally Faces October Pullback Risk

XRP is trading near $1.51, up about 0.8% on the day, after a September 28 dip toward $1.47. That puts the short-term XRP price forecast at an awkward moment. The token is closing in on a third straight positive month, and since 2014, that pattern has never been followed by a fourth green candle. What happens next may depend less on sentiment and more on whether one support band holds.

The current streak has produced a compounded three-month gain of roughly 50%. XRP rose 2.1% in July and 30% in August, and it is up about 13% so far in September.

Notably, this run has come without the triple-digit monthly surges that came before past reversals. Still, history is not on the bulls’ side. The last four times XRP strung together three green months, the following month ended in a double-digit decline.

Near-term catalysts could test that pattern. Traders are watching the Evernorth merger vote on September 30. Separately, an XRPL Batch amendment was reportedly set to activate on September 29, with 30 of 35 validators backing it as of September 20.

The day the US Senate shelved crypto's market structure bill, the XRP Ledger had one of its busiest days this quarter. 11.5M XRP traded on-chain, 1.6x its 30-day average. Payment routing ran at 2.9x. Over the same two days, XRP ETFs added $3.5M while BTC and ETH funds lost… pic.twitter.com/i3RquzaMaw — evernorthxrp (@evernorthxrp) September 28, 2026

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Are XRP ETF Inflows Still Supporting the Price?

ETF demand remains steady, though it is cooling. U.S. spot XRP ETFs have taken in about $1.71 billion in cumulative net inflows, CoinGlass data shows.

Last week was strong. The funds added roughly $75.6 million between September 22 and 25, led by Bitwise’s XRP fund. On September 28, however, inflows slowed to just $3.96 million, all into Canary’s XRPC.

Across seven U.S. spot ETFs, total assets now stand near $1.77 billion. The funds hold about 1.18 billion XRP, or roughly 1.18% of the total supply. Broader risk appetite, the durability of ETF flows, and whale behavior will all shape whether XRP’s historical pattern repeats.

XRP traded between $1.47 and $1.53 over the past 24 hours, on daily volume near $4 billion. That is still healthy for a token consolidating below resistance.

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Bull, Base, or Bear: What Is the XRP Price Forecast for October?

Last week, XRP was rejected from the $1.53–$1.66 zone, and the daily chart shows a ceiling near $1.62. Immediate support now sits at $1.47–$1.50. A rebound analysis flagged token-unlock risk as an added pressure point on that band.

Below that, the 50-day and 200-day moving averages have converged near $1.37. That setup is feeding talk of a potential golden cross.

Bull case: A reclaim of $1.57 opens the way to $1.60 and a retest of $1.70. That level has already appeared as a breakout target in forecasts tied to a potential golden cross.

Base case: XRP chops sideways between $1.47 and $1.57 as September closes out the streak.

Bear case: A daily close below $1.47 exposes the moving averages near $1.37, then $1.20. Repeated $1.60 rejections have already been documented as a momentum concern.

That leaves one open question for any XRP price forecast. Does a fourth green month even matter if the last four similar streaks all ended in double-digit declines?

LiquidChain Targets Early Mover Upside as XRP Tests Key Levels

An XRP price forecast might shift from $1.50 to $2, representing about a 30% rise, which translates into real value for holders who entered at the right moment. But with XRP’s market cap already near $99 billion, doubling from here would take tens of billions of dollars in fresh inflows. That’s a very different math problem from an early-stage token climbing off a $979K raise. It’s also the pivot traders increasingly make once a large-cap rally starts brushing against known resistance, as XRP still needs to break the $1.6 resistance.

LiquidChain ($LIQUID), a Layer 3 infrastructure project available at liquidchain.com, is positioning itself as a cross-chain liquidity layer that fuses Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana liquidity into a single execution environment. The current presale price sits at $0.01496.

Its Unified Liquidity Layer and Deploy-Once Architecture let developers build once and reach all three ecosystems instead of fragmenting liquidity across chains.

As with any presale, capital is at risk, and the project remains unproven at scale, so due diligence matters here as much as anywhere else.

Those curious can research LiquidChain directly.

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