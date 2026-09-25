XRP trades at $1.54 on September 25, up 4.1% over the past 24 hours, as the token pushes back toward the resistance band that has capped it for most of September. For anyone building an XRP price forecast, the key question is whether this attempt breaks through or fades like the last one, and the answer depends on data that’s only now coming into focus.

The rejection near $1.64 on September 23 sent XRP down to around $1.46 the next day before buyers stepped back in. Even after that pullback, XRP is up 15.5% over seven days and 8.2% over 30 days, though it’s still 45.5% below where it traded a year ago. Daily trading volume sits near $4.19 billion, with market capitalization at roughly $97 billion.

Demand is also building beneath the surface. Spot XRP exchange-traded fund (ETF) products added roughly $20 million in inflows on September 22, while cumulative XRP ETF inflows have reached $1.73 billion. Institutional infrastructure keeps expanding, too: Absa’s launch of digital asset custody with Ripple opens regulated access across African markets.

JUST IN: Bitwise and Franklin ETF clients buy a combined $14.89 million worth of $XRP. pic.twitter.com/eUx2u4wBvm — Whale Insider (@WhaleInsider) September 25, 2026

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XRP Price Forecast: Can Bulls Finally Break $1.70 Resistance?

On the daily chart, momentum has shifted since XRP bottomed near $1.00 in August. The price now holds above both the 50-day EMA (around $1.34) and the 200-day EMA (around $1.36), and the faster average is closing in on the slower one. A crossover, known as a golden cross, is often read as a bullish signal.

XRP trades above its MA-20, MA-50, and MA-200 on the hourly chart, a generally constructive alignment. The Ichimoku Kijun level at $1.5065 is acting as immediate support, and momentum readings are mixed but leaning positive: MACD and RSI both signal buy, while ADX and CCI sit neutral, and Stochastic RSI flags an oversold condition.

The XRP price forecast window for the next two to three sessions puts Ripple in a $1.4642–$1.6359 range, with a 78% probability weighted toward the upside versus 22% for reversal.

Bull case: a daily close above $1.61–$1.70 reopens the path toward a move toward $2, with CryptoTicker’s conditional target near $1.80.

Base case: consolidation inside the current corridor while ETF inflows accumulate.

Bear case: a decisive break below the Kijun support at $1.5065 exposes $1.45–$1.48, and per FXEmpire, a deeper breakdown could eventually test $1.10–$1.12.

Traders watching XRP’s key support levels will likely treat $1.50 as the line between breakout and failed attempt.

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LiquidChain Targets Early Mover Upside as XRP Tests Key Levels

XRP holders sitting on that 15.51% weekly gain have reason to feel validated. But there’s a ceiling problem baked into an asset with this much circulating supply and market capitalization. A confirmed breakout to $1.80 is a meaningful move, yet it’s not the kind of asymmetric return that early-stage capital tends to chase. That gap is where presale interest typically migrates.

LiquidChain ($LIQUID), a Layer 3 infrastructure project available at liquidchain.com, is positioning itself as a cross-chain liquidity layer that fuses Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana liquidity into a single execution environment.

The current presale price sits at $0.014959, with $973,250 raised to date. Its Unified Liquidity Layer and Deploy-Once Architecture let developers build once and reach all three ecosystems instead of fragmenting liquidity across chains.

As with any presale, capital is at risk and the project remains unproven at scale, so due diligence matters here as much as anywhere else. Those curious can research LiquidChain directly.

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