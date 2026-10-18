XRP price forecast for October 18 shows the token is trading at around $1.30, down roughly -1% over 24 hours and more than -7% over the past week after a sharp reversal from above $1.50 earlier this month. Despite a series of institutional adoption announcements, XRP continues to struggle as broader market uncertainty weighs on cryptocurrencies.

Ripple maintains that XRP retains established legal clarity despite the CLARITY Act’s failure to advance, keeping long-term bullish forecasts in circulation. Ripple has announced several developments recently, including a partnership with DriveWealth to integrate RLUSD settlement, payments, and custody into its global investing infrastructure.

It also partnered with South Korea’s Meritz Securities to explore institutional digital asset custody and tokenization, while Ripple Prime launched support for real-world-asset perpetual swaps across more than 100 reference markets. Standard Chartered has also launched institutional custody support for RLUSD on the XRP Ledger.

However, these developments have not yet reversed XRP’s price decline. The stalled CLARITY Act remains a setback for broader US crypto regulation, while a technology stock sell-off, rising oil prices and deteriorating risk appetite have added pressure across financial markets. With XRP trading near recent lows, can technical support trigger a recovery?

XRP Price Forecast: Can XRP Reclaim $1.35 This Week?

(SOURCE: TradingView)

At $1.30, XRP is testing a critical support zone around $1.27–$1.29 after falling from approximately $1.50 in early October. Over the past 24 hours, the token has traded between $1.27 and $1.31, suggesting buyers are trying to establish a floor, though the recovery remains fragile.

Short-term technical indicators lean bearish. XRP is trading below its 50-day moving average near $1.31, its 100-day average around $1.32, and its 200-day average near $1.36. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is around 47, indicating neutral momentum, while the MACD is generating a sell signal. Initial resistance sits at $1.31–$1.32; reclaiming that zone could open the way toward $1.35–$1.36, with $1.40 becoming a subsequent recovery target.

Bull case: Buyers defend $1.27–$1.29 and push XRP above $1.32, opening a move toward $1.35–$1.36 and potentially $1.40.

Base case: XRP consolidates between $1.27 and $1.32 as traders wait for stronger catalysts and improved broader market sentiment.

Bear case: A sustained break below $1.27 would weaken the technical outlook, bringing $1.20 into focus as the next downside reference, and $1 after that.

Longer-term targets such as $5 or the more extreme $1,000 forecasts would require substantially stronger market conditions, adoption, and price structure.

For now, the $1.32–$1.36 resistance band is the key test of whether XRP can regain momentum, while $1.27 remains an important level for buyers to defend.

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LiquidChain Targets Early Mover Upside as XRP Tests Key Levels

When majors like XRP trade near key support levels, some investors look beyond large-cap names and turn to early-stage projects that solve a clear problem. LiquidChain ($LIQUID) is one of them, targeting one of crypto’s most persistent frustrations: liquidity and users spread across separate networks.

LiquidChain is a Layer 3 network that aims to unify Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana in one place. Today, moving value between these chains usually means juggling bridges, wrapped tokens, and different wallets.

LiquidChain’s approach gives users and developers a single layer where they can trade and use assets from all three networks in applications, without leaving the platform or managing each chain separately.

For developers, the pitch is a single environment that reaches users and liquidity from all three ecosystems at once.

The project is currently in its presale. It reports a price of $0.014965 per token, with over $984,000 raised toward a $1,094,183.97 target, meaning the round is nearly full.

LiquidChain also highlights audits from SpyWolf and CertiK, which give investors an independent review of its smart contracts. Staking rewards are advertised at 1,167% APY for early participants.

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