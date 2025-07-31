XRP Price Prediction: 24-Hour Trading Volume Surges to $5.8 Billion – Whales Are Buying XRP

This content is provided by a sponsor

XRP has surged back into the spotlight as one of the most actively traded tokens, with 24-hour volume jumping 12% to $5.8 billion and the price climbing nearly 2% to $3.16.

This spike in activity signals growing momentum and renewed interest from both retail traders and larger players, potentially setting the stage for XRP’s next major breakout.

Whales Lead the Charge

With the current price just 17.62% below its all-time high of $3.84, as per CoinMarketCap, investor confidence is clearly growing and whales are leading the charge.

On July 25th, renowned analyst Ali Martinez revealed that whale wallets scooped up 130 million XRP near the $3 mark, signaling confidence in the asset’s upside potential.

Whales bought the dip, scooping up over 130 million $XRP in the past 24 hours! pic.twitter.com/JQJVc757UZ — Ali (@ali_charts) July 25, 2025

The accumulation happened at a critical support zone, as marked on the chart, and aligns with strong capital inflows on the Chaikin Money Flow (CMF), which currently reads +0.03, confirming that the buying pressure is outweighing sell-offs.

XRP Price Analysis: New ATH Next?

As per the daily chart below, XRP recently broke out of a falling wedge pattern, which is often a precursor to upward momentum.

This wedge acted as a bullish flag following the earlier parabolic rally from June into mid-July.

If the breakout sustains, XRP could test immediate resistance levels around $3.40, $3.60, and potentially reclaim its ATH at $3.84.

Meanwhile, the MACD line is inching toward a bullish crossover, while the Relative Strength Index (RSI) holds neutral at 51.38, suggesting there’s still room for upside before overbought conditions emerge.

With whales accumulating, volume spiking, and bullish technicals forming, XRP may be gearing up for a run toward its long-lost highs.

A successful flip of the $3.40–$3.60 range could ignite the next leg upward.

XRP Eyes New ATHs: $HYPER Presale Dominates Discussions

With XRP printing substantial gains over the past week, Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) is emerging as one of the most promising innovations in the Bitcoin ecosystem, offering a solution to Bitcoin’s long-standing challenges of slow transaction speeds, high fees, and limited programmability.

Built as a Layer-2 blockchain using Solana’s ultra-fast technology stack, Bitcoin Hyper combines the reliability of Bitcoin with the performance and flexibility of modern smart contract platforms.

At its core, Bitcoin Hyper is a Layer-2 network that allows users to bridge their BTC from the main Bitcoin network into a high-speed, smart contract-enabled environment.

Also, the native token of the Bitcoin Hyper ecosystem, $HYPER, serves as both a utility and governance asset. It powers transactions, enables staking, and unlocks access to premium features within the ecosystem.

Early backers of the $HYPER token will have access to a massive ~169% in staking rewards.

To participate in the presale, simply visit the official Bitcoin Hyper website and connect a supported wallet like Best Wallet.

From there, you can use a credit/debit card or swap already existing crypto in your wallet for $HYPER tokens.

Disclaimer: This publication is sponsored. Coinspeaker does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or other materials on this web page. Readers are advised to conduct their own research before engaging with any company mentioned. Please note that the featured information is not intended as, and shall not be understood or construed as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice. Nothing contained on this web page constitutes a solicitation, recommendation, endorsement, or offer by Coinspeaker or any third party service provider to buy or sell any cryptoassets or other financial instruments. Crypto assets are a high-risk investment. You should consider whether you understand the possibility of losing money due to leverage. None of the material should be considered as investment advice. Coinspeaker shall not be held liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses arising from the use or reliance on any content, goods, or services featured on this web page.

