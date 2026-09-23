XRP Price Prediction: Can XRP Break $1.70 Resistance?

Ripple (XRP) trades at $1.56 as of this writing, up 1.93% over the past 24 hours after tagging an intraday high near $1.65 earlier today before sellers pushed it back. That still keeps the token above the psychologically important $1.50 mark it cleared earlier this week, and with trading activity picking up, the short-term XRP price prediction hinges on whether bulls can defend that level.

24-hour volume stands at $7.79 billion, up nearly 16%, with market capitalization at $98.57 billion. There’s a wrinkle in the exchange data, though, that’s worth unpacking before chasing the green candle.

Binance’s XRP reserves climbed to roughly 2.68 billion tokens, the highest level since June, with deposits running about 663% above their quarterly baseline. Withdrawals also rose substantially in recent sessions. According to on-chain tracking cited by Arab Chain via CryptoQuant, the reserve buildup “does not necessarily mean that XRP holders are preparing for an immediate sell-off; rather, it reflects an increase in the volume of coins held within the trading ecosystem, providing traders with greater liquidity.”

The move coincides with a broader risk-on tape: Bitcoin briefly topped $87,000 and Ethereum pushed past $2,800 on September 22–23. Today’s quick rejection from $1.65 underscores how fast conditions are shifting. The question now is whether XRP has the fuel to clear its next resistance band, or whether this is another liquidity-driven bounce inside a longer consolidation.

Market Intelligence: Crypto Analyst Reveals Upcoming Coinbase Listings

XRP Price Prediction: Can XRP Price Hit $1.70 This Week?

At $1.56, XRP sits about 9% below the $1.70 level that analysts have flagged as significant overhead resistance. Near-term resistance around $1.60 was briefly reclaimed today but not held, making a daily close back above it the first hurdle. Below, the $1.54 area (the top of the February–May range) is the first line of support, followed by the 200-day EMA near $1.36 and the 50-day EMA near $1.33, then $1.26 and the psychological $1.00 floor. The two moving averages are converging after XRP’s late-August breakout, a setup traders will watch for a potential crossover. Spot ETF (exchange-traded fund) flows have reportedly shown no net inflows during this rally, which tempers the bullish narrative somewhat.

Bull case: a sustained close above $1.70 opens room toward the $1.94 base-case target some outlets project for 2026, with an upper range near $2.32.

Base case: XRP grinds sideways between $1.33 and $1.70 while the market digests the September 29 XRPL Batch V1.1 hard fork.

Bear case: failure to hold $1.54 sends price back toward the $1.33–$1.36 EMA cluster.

For a deeper breakdown of ETF-flow dynamics, this XRP forecast and a 200-day EMA analysis both offer additional technical context worth checking before positioning.

Market Intelligence: Crypto Analyst Predicts Best Low-Cap Crypto

LiquidChain Targets Early Mover Upside as XRP Tests Key Levels

An XRP price prediction might shift from $1.56 to $2, representing about a 28% rise, which translates into real value for holders who entered at the right moment. But with XRP’s market capitalization already near $99 billion, doubling from here would take tens of billions of dollars in fresh inflows. That’s a very different math problem from an early-stage token climbing off a $971,680.17 raise. It’s also the pivot traders increasingly make once a large-cap rally starts brushing against known resistance, as XRP did with today’s rejection near $1.65.

LiquidChain ($LIQUID), a Layer 3 infrastructure project available at liquidchain.com, is positioning itself as a cross-chain liquidity layer that fuses Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana liquidity into a single execution environment. The current presale price sits at $0.014958, with $971,680.17 raised to date. Its Unified Liquidity Layer and Deploy-Once Architecture let developers build once and reach all three ecosystems instead of fragmenting liquidity across chains.

As with any presale, capital is at risk and the project remains unproven at scale, so due diligence matters here as much as anywhere else. Those curious can research LiquidChain directly.

Layer 3 Is Already Here, Smart Money Knows It – Do You?

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.