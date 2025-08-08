XRP Price Prediction: Wealth Manager Hints BlackRock Filing Is Inevitable – 500% Surge Coming

This content is provided by a sponsor

Nate Geraci, President of NovaDius Wealth Management, believes it’s only a matter of time before BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, files for a spot XRP ETF and potentially a Solana ETF as well.

Speaking on the Thinking Crypto Podcast with Tony Edward, Geraci discussed recent SEC actions around crypto ETFs, including the approval of in-kind redemptions for crypto ETPs and the greenlighting of certain basket ETF products from Grayscale and Bitwise.

The SEC has repeatedly delayed decisions on XRP and Solana ETF proposals since asset managers first expressed interest in 2024. The final deadline for the regulator’s decision on XRP and Ethereum ETFs falls in Q4 2025.

Why Geraci Thinks an XRP ETF Filing Is Likely

Geraci’s confidence comes from BlackRock’s deep commitment to index-based investment strategies, such as the S&P 500. He believes the company will ultimately launch a broad index-based crypto ETF covering multiple tokens.

Final SEC deadline this week on Grayscale Digital Large Cap ETF (GDLC)… Holds btc, eth, xrp, sol, & ada. Think *high likelihood* this is approved. Would then be followed later by approval for individual spot ETFs on xrp, sol, ada, etc. — Nate Geraci (@NateGeraci) June 29, 2025

In addition to strategic fit, Geraci sees a defensive motive. BlackRock dominates the crypto ETF market with its Bitcoin and Ethereum products, but avoiding other major assets like XRP could mean ceding ground to competitors.

XRP Price Analysis: Breakout Path Could Target $10

XRP is trading at $3.32 and is currently moving within an ascending channel, approaching a key resistance zone between $3.80 and $4.20. A decisive breakout above this range could open the door to the next major resistance at $5.

The near-term target is around $4–$4.20 with a mid-term target at $5 and a long-term bullish target at $9.50–$10 (+500% from recent lows) if momentum accelerates and ETF-driven demand materializes.

If BlackRock were to announce an XRP ETF filing ahead of the SEC’s Q4 2025 deadline, the market could see a surge in both liquidity and sentiment, which means that a 500% rally isn’t completely off the table.

