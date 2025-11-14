XRP Tundra’s Fixed Listing Makes the Risk-Reward Look Different

This content is provided by a sponsor

A leading crypto analyst has reignited the debate over XRP’s long-term potential, projecting that the token could eventually climb to $10 once its current corrective phase ends. The forecast, published by XForceGlobal on X (formerly Twitter), relies on Elliott Wave analysis – a technical framework that maps market cycles through wave-like patterns of momentum and correction. With XRP now trading near $2.50, the analyst argues the token is completing a temporary consolidation before entering the stronger “third wave” that typically defines a major breakout in this model.

The outlook has injected new energy into the XRP community, drawing comparisons to the market excitement that followed ETF approvals for Bitcoin and Ethereum earlier this year. But as traders debate whether XRP can sustain a path toward double-digit pricing, a growing portion of the discussion has shifted toward XRP Tundra – a dual-chain DeFi ecosystem building directly on the XRP Ledger. Its fixed $2.50 listing price, already published ahead of launch, creates a defined multiple for presale participants that could eclipse XRP’s own percentage gains even if the $10 prediction proves accurate.

Analyst Calls $10 XRP Target

Crypto strategist XForceGlobal, known for detailed Elliott Wave charts, posted a long-term projection on X suggesting XRP could climb to $10 once its current corrective phase ends.

The analyst interprets XRP’s recent trading pattern around $2.50 as the second wave in a classic five-wave cycle – typically the consolidation before a stronger third-wave breakout. He adds that volatility will remain high, but the pattern points toward a decisive resistance retest near $10.

At that level, XRP’s market capitalization would exceed $520 billion, overtaking Ethereum’s roughly $483 billion valuation. Such projections have reignited community discussion around renewed institutional interest and the asset’s long-term capacity to challenge top-tier crypto valuations.

XRP Tundra’s Listing Sets Sharper Math

While XRP traders focus on macro targets, presale investors are running the numbers inside XRP Tundra’s dual-chain ecosystem. Tundra’s TUNDRA-S token is locked at a $2.50 confirmed listing price, with TUNDRA-X – its governance counterpart on the XRP Ledger – referencing $1.25. In the current Phase 9 presale, TUNDRA-S sells for $0.147 plus an 11 % token bonus, alongside a free TUNDRA-X allocation valued at $0.0735.

That spread alone builds a potential 16-17× multiple to the listing price before bonuses or governance exposure are counted. If XRP reaches the analyst’s $10 target – roughly a 4× move from today’s $2.5 – the math still favors early-stage Tundra participants on percentage terms.

The comparison has fueled discussion among traders who see XRP Tundra as a levered play on XRPL expansion. Because its ecosystem operates directly on the XRP Ledger (XRPL) and Solana, the project gains from increased network attention without relying on speculative volume alone.

A recent Ben Crypto video analyzing presale cycles notes that projects with transparent listing mechanics tend to capture capital rotation during bullish phases. Tundra fits that mold precisely: all parameters are public, including price caps, token ratios, and post-listing emissions.

Presale Momentum Builds Ahead of Launch

Over $2 million has been raised in the presale so far, with more than $32,000 in Arctic Spinner rewards distributed to buyers. The program grants instant bonus tokens based on purchase tiers, keeping community engagement high even before staking launches.

Staking itself will arrive through Cryo Vaults, audited contracts designed for on-chain yield up to 20 % APY. Vault activation begins once the mainnet deployment is complete, giving presale participants early access to rewards unavailable through centralized platforms.

The dual-token setup remains one of Tundra’s strongest differentiators. TUNDRA-S powers utility and liquidity incentives on Solana; TUNDRA-X anchors governance and reserves on XRPL. The structure allows yield generation and decision-making to operate independently – a model built for scalability once cross-chain volume accelerates.

Verified Audits Reinforce Investor Confidence

With FOMO driving new traffic into presales, transparency has become the deciding factor between noise and legitimacy. XRP Tundra’s contracts have been audited by Cyberscope, Solidproof, and FreshCoins, while the team completed full KYC verification with Vital Block certificate.

These credentials position Tundra differently from the unaudited projects that often surface during bullish cycles. As investors chase exposure around XRP’s renewed momentum, verified presales are drawing institutional-level due diligence – and Tundra is one of the few in the XRPL ecosystem that already meets that standard.

An Opportunity Riding the Same Wave

The XRP prediction narrative is rekindling enthusiasm across the market, but percentage math tells its own story. If XRP achieves $10, holders see a 4× gain. If TUNDRA-S reaches its confirmed $2.50 listing, Phase 9 buyers see far higher multiples – on audited, documented terms.

That contrast explains why XRP Tundra is now appearing in discussions normally reserved for large-cap catalysts. It operates inside the same ledger environment, but its economics are built for compounding growth rather than passive price tracking.

How To Buy Tundra: step-by-step guide.

Join the community on X (Twitter).

Disclaimer: This publication is sponsored. Coinspeaker does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or other materials on this web page. Readers are advised to conduct their own research before engaging with any company mentioned. Please note that the featured information is not intended as, and shall not be understood or construed as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice. Nothing contained on this web page constitutes a solicitation, recommendation, endorsement, or offer by Coinspeaker or any third party service provider to buy or sell any cryptoassets or other financial instruments. Crypto assets are a high-risk investment. You should consider whether you understand the possibility of losing money due to leverage. None of the material should be considered as investment advice. Coinspeaker shall not be held liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses arising from the use or reliance on any content, goods, or services featured on this web page.