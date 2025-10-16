This content is provided by a sponsor

Leading multi-asset broker XTB now offers clients up to 4.25% annual interest on unused GBP balances in their trading accounts. Through this GBP interest on free funds program, the UK-regulated trading platform sets a new standard for earning passive income with the highest interest rate in the industry.

XTB users automatically receive interest payouts through eligible funds, providing them with cash yields for keeping funds available to capitalize on upcoming market opportunities. It’s an easy way to hold cash for future trades while making sure capital is fully utilized.

Explaining XTB’s 4.25% Interest on Uninvested GBP Funds

Users must first understand that the XTB cash yield scheme denominates the interest returns in an annual equivalent rate (AER). It takes into account compound interest, which is accumulated daily with earnings deposited every month.

While XTB GBP account holders receive the highest interest rate, USD and EUR balances also earn interest on uninvested funds at different AERs:

4.25% AER on GBP idle balances

3.95% AER on USD idle balances

2.30% AER on EUR idle balances

Starting October 6, 2025, new and existing clients will begin earning XTB broker interest on idle funds after depositing into their accounts. With this automatic feature, users can easily earn annual yields without needing to opt in, lock funds, or maintain any minimum balances.

Earn Cash Yields while Remaining Liquid on XTB One of the main reasons why investors keep cash balances in their trading accounts is to better prepare themselves for any market opportunities that may arise. The advantage for XTB clients is that they can earn interest on trading account funds while staying liquid for new positions. As an example, let’s outline what holding 10,000 in GBP, USD, and EUR yields in one year at current rates: £10,000 on uninvested GBP yields £425 per year (4.25% AER)

on uninvested GBP yields £425 per year (4.25% AER) $10,000 on uninvested USD yields $395 per year (3.95% AER)

on uninvested USD yields $395 per year (3.95% AER) €10,000 on uninvested EUR yields €230 per year (2.30% AER) With a 4.25% AER XTB interest rate, GBP funds generate the most passive returns compared to other supported cash yield assets.

XTB Compared to Other UK Brokers’ Idle Fund Interest Rates

The XTB AER broker cash rate is among the most competitive of the leading UK brokers, marking a significant milestone in capital utilization in the industry.

To understand how dominant XTB’s interest rates are, let’s compare them to some of the best broker interest rates in the UK:

IG (4.25% AER) – While IG pays the same 4.25% interest as XTB, the offering is limited to balances up to just £100,000. It also requires clients to maintain an open position or active monthly trades. Meanwhile, XTB has no balance caps or monthly trade requirements.

– While IG pays the same 4.25% interest as XTB, the offering is limited to balances up to just £100,000. It also requires clients to maintain an open position or active monthly trades. Meanwhile, XTB has no balance caps or monthly trade requirements. Hargreaves Lansdown (1.56% AER) – For balances over £100,000, it offers 1.56% AER. However, accounts with lower uninvested capital (less than £10,000) receive a lower AER at 1.26%. Both rates are pale in comparison to XTB’s 4.25% AER with no conditions.

– For balances over £100,000, it offers 1.56% AER. However, accounts with lower uninvested capital (less than £10,000) receive a lower AER at 1.26%. Both rates are pale in comparison to XTB’s 4.25% AER with no conditions. Freetrade (1% to 5% AER) – The broker’s Basic account offers 1% interest on up to £1,000 in idle funds. The Pro account, which has a £9.99 monthly fee, provides 5% interest but only on up to £3,000 in uninvested cash. While the 5% AER seems attractive, it comes with paywalls and barriers, unlike XTB’s automatic yields.

How XTB Calculates and Pays Interest

XTB calculates interest to be paid on users’ cash balances based on the average amount of available funds each day. After determining the daily average, the platform applies the current AER to this amount and credits it monthly. Payouts are typically made within five days after the month ends.

Additionally, the XTB interest rate for all idle fiat currencies may change based on broader market rates and the central bank’s policies. The platform updates its AER weekly, and all previous interest rates are publicly disclosed on the official XTB website.

In line with the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), XTB holds all clients’ funds in segregated accounts for user security and regulatory compliance.

Advantages for Different Types of Users

XTB’s high cash yields benefit both active traders and long-term investors. For short-term traders, the interest rate program generates yield on free cash that’s typically held for market flexibility in between trades.

Long-term investors can proactively fund their trading accounts to prepare for future investment opportunities while generating additional passive income. With XTB’s free cash yields across multiple currencies, investors holding multi-fiat balances don’t have to transfer funds to earn interest in GBP, USD, or EUR.

FCA-Regulated Broker with Client Fund Protection XTB is one of the most reputable UK brokers and remains fully compliant with FCA regulations, ensuring that user accounts and funds are safeguarded. The platform provides transparent disclosures throughout its site and uses security measures such as data encryption and account authentication for comprehensive protection. It’s worth noting that XTB users earning income through the XTB uninvested GBP interest program to review HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC) rules regarding tax policies. We recommend seeking independent advice on this matter.

Get Rewarded for Holding Uninvested GBP on XTB

Whether you’re a new user or an existing client, the XTB GBP account interest of 4.25% AER is an industry-leading feature. With no conditions and automatic activation, investors can immediately generate passive yields while waiting for the next significant market move.

Sign up with XTB today and join more than 1.7 million clients who have transformed their uninvested capital into huge passive rewards.

