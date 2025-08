파이코인, AI 로보틱스 스타트업에 2천만 달러 투자… 가격 약세 속 돌파구일까?

🚨 I see this "BREAKING" news as something alarming. The two on top of the $Pi project, took money from the $Pi project and invested it into some of their personal preferences rather than investing into integrations, developers and new projects on $Pi.

And one more thing, it's… pic.twitter.com/AgYViCjcCj

— pinetworkmembers (@pinetworkmember) August 4, 2025