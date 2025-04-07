$328M in Altcoins to Be Unlocked This Week: Good Buying Opportunity?

Key Notes

Over $328 million in tokens are scheduled to be unlocked this week.

Aptos will unlock 11.31 million APT tokens, valued at $49.76 million.

Solana will release 465.77K SOL tokens, worth over $50 million.

The altcoin market could face a potentially volatile ride this week, as more than $328 million worth of tokens are scheduled to be unlocked between April 7 and April 13.

According to data by Tokenomist, both cliff and linear unlocks will contribute to this surge in circulating supply, setting the stage for an opportunistic rebound.

Cliff unlocks, which release large batches of previously locked tokens all at once, will see tokens like Aptos (APT), Saga (SAGA), Axie Infinity (AXS), Move (MOVE), and Tensor (TNSR) entering the market.

Leading the pack, Aptos APT $4.33 24h volatility: 6.8% Market cap: $2.62 B Vol. 24h: $336.12 M will release 11.31 million APT tokens, valued at $49.76 million. With the token’s circulating supply currently at $604.79 million, this release could change the token’s supply-demand equilibrium.

SAGA has also caught the eye, with a massive 133.33 million tokens unlocking valued at over $33.5 million. AXS, TNSR, and MOVE follow with unlocks worth $22.73 million, $16.16 million, $14.58 million, respectively.

Meanwhile, the linear unlocking side, where tokens are released in smaller, steady amounts, will see Solana SOL $106.2 24h volatility: 7.6% Market cap: $54.75 B Vol. 24h: $11.17 B unlocking 465.77K tokens, worth over $50 million.

Worldcoin WLD $0.66 24h volatility: 6.0% Market cap: $812.70 M Vol. 24h: $307.11 M , Celestia TIA $2.46 24h volatility: 2.8% Market cap: $1.45 B Vol. 24h: $183.48 M , and Dogecoin DOGE $0.15 24h volatility: 9.3% Market cap: $21.83 B Vol. 24h: $3.88 B are also releasing $57 million worth of tokens in total.

These unlocks often influence short-term price action, especially when they represent a major portion of a token’s supply. Long-term investors often watch for these events as potential buying opportunities, especially for tokens with solid fundamentals and strong community support.

Speculation of Altcoin Rebound

Interestingly, this token unlock event comes at a time when the broader altcoin market is already facing downward pressure.

The total crypto market cap, excluding Bitcoin BTC $78 194 24h volatility: 5.2% Market cap: $1.55 T Vol. 24h: $96.97 B and Ethereum ETH $1 549 24h volatility: 11.8% Market cap: $187.34 B Vol. 24h: $57.36 B , dropped sharply on Monday to $676.4 billion, roughly 36% below its January highs.

On the weekly altcoin market cap chart, the RSI is at its lowest since September 2023, forming a falling wedge pattern, which could signal a potential reversal.

Seasonal traders are forecasting a possible altcoin market bounce in the near future. Crypto trader Moustache noted on X that altcoins are now sitting on a 1.5-year-long trendline – one that historically has led to recoveries.

Altcoins may see major volatility this week with over $328 million worth of tokens set to be released in the market.

He suggests that the current altcoin price levels could be a “generational buying opportunity” for investors.

Last week, Real Vision’s Jamie Coutts predicted that there’s one last altcoin rally left in this cycle and it’ll support projects with real-world utility.

🔴 Alpha time: Journey Man LIVE w/ the great @Jamie1Coutts https://t.co/Va7SeReuoF — Raoul Pal (@RaoulGMI) April 3, 2025

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.