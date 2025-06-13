Altcoin Season Derailed? Bitcoin Dominance Rises Despite Price Drop

Key Notes

While parallels to the 2021 double-fakeout altcoin season offer some optimism, analysts argue that a strong catalyst is still lacking.

Benjamin Cowen highlights a declining ALT/BTC ratio, projecting further declines to 0.25 in the long term.

He also notes that only a few altcoins sustain success across cycles.

Despite Bitcoin’s [NC] price dropping from $110K to below $103K earlier today, its dominance continues to rise, casting doubt on the likelihood of an altcoin season anytime soon.

With the escalating Iran-Israel conflict recently, Bitcoin and the broader crypto market faced heavy liquidations topping over $1 billion.

However, with Bitcoin correcting 5% to under $105K, altcoins faced an even bigger correction with Ethereum [NC], XRP [NC], Dogecoin [NC], and Cardano [NC], falling between 5-10% each. This has pushed the Bitcoin dominance (BTC.D) even higher by another 1.4% today.

At the time of writing, BTC dominance has risen from 63.8% to 64.7%, further dampening hopes for the long-anticipated altcoin season.

Is the Altcoin Season Delayed?

Although discussions around the altcoin season have gathered steam, there’s not enough catalyst for a strong bull run. Several analysts had predicted a drop in BTC dominance (BTC.D) as a potential signal for the start of an altcoin season.

However, popular crypto analyst Merlijn The Trader cited a similar technical setup to 2021, which increases some hope.

He has drawn parallels between the market dynamics of 2021 and the current trends in 2025, suggesting that a new altcoin season may be on the horizon.

Reflecting on the double fakeout that marked the start of the 2021 altcoin season, Merlijn noted, “Every altcoin 10x’d after that.” He added that the same pattern is emerging this year: “Same fakeout. Same structure. This isn’t a coincidence. It’s a setup.”

Altcoin Season 2021 started with a double fakeout.

What followed? Every altcoin 10x’d. Now look at 2025…

Same fakeout. Same structure. This isn’t a coincidence.

It’s a setup. Altseason 2025 is loading.

This time, utility is the ticket in. pic.twitter.com/cj1W8EoDTJ — Merlijn The Trader (@MerlijnTrader) June 13, 2025

Merlijn emphasized that while past altcoin seasons were driven by speculation, the 2025 rally will hinge on utility. “This time, utility is the ticket in,” he stated.

Data from Coinglass showed over $600M in crypto liquidations, with $500M in longs, as altcoins led a market-wide selloff amid rising macro concerns.

Will Bitcoin Continue to Dominate?

Benjamin Cowen, CEO and Founder of Into The Cryptoverse, has observed a decline in the ALT/BTC ratio, dropping from 0.34 in early May to 0.32. Cowen further predicts that altcoins could face additional losses, with the ratio potentially falling to 0.25 over the long term.

#ALT / #BTC pairs have now hit 0.32, which seemed like the most obvious short-term target. I still think the eventual target is 0.25, but it has been a long journey. https://t.co/emJMFpeMx9 pic.twitter.com/9vkzXmkPol — Benjamin Cowen (@intocryptoverse) June 13, 2025

The analyst highlighted that most altcoins enjoy only brief periods of success, with few managing to retain a spot in the top five or ten rankings across multiple market cycles.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.