Pengu Clash Is Live: Why Has PENGU Price Dipped 8%?

Pudgy Penguins has announced the launch of its Web3 mini-game, Pengu Clash, built on The Open Network (TON) blockchain. This new addition marks the NFT collection’s entry into the competitive mini-game genre, supported by skill-based gameplay over speculative earning models.

CEO Luca Netz described Pengu Clash as a “play-to-win” game where players wager against each other. This feature separates the project from the traditional “play-to-earn” model that rewards users with game-generated currency.

According to Netz, the game will feature a variety of challenges and modes, each designed to test player skills in different ways. Netz explained that the project’s main goal is brand expansion rather than direct monetization.

Pudgy Penguins originally launched in 2021 as an Ethereum-based NFT collection of 8,888 cartoon-style penguins. With Pengu Clash already gaining traction, the team has plans for more game releases, with Pudgy Party scheduled to launch next month.

PENGU Price Drops Despite Game Hype

Despite the excitement surrounding the announcement, Pudgy Penguins’ native token PENGU PENGU $0.00933 24h volatility: 0.1% Market cap: $590.34 M Vol. 24h: $89.01 M slipped nearly 8% in the past 24 hours, currently trading around $0.008938. The token’s market capitalization stands at $561 million, placing it at the 101st spot among the top cryptocurrencies.

The dip highlights the broader trend of crypto market volatility and cautious sentiment amid ongoing macroeconomic uncertainties.

On the 4-hour chart, the RSI is approaching oversold levels, indicating that the token may be due for a relief bounce. For a bullish reversal, PENGU must reclaim the $0.0094 resistance level, with further upside potential toward $0.0102.

Bollinger Bands show that the price is hugging the lower band, suggesting sustained downward pressure. If current support at $0.0088 fails, traders could see the next key support around $0.0082.

Meanwhile, the MACD has crossed bearishly below the signal line with widening red histograms, suggesting ongoing bearish momentum.

Bitcoin Hyper Gains Traction as PEPE Slumps

While PENGU navigates selling pressure, Bitcoin Hyper (HYPER), a unique Layer 2 solution for Bitcoin, is making waves with over $1.38 million raised in its ongoing presale.

The project aims to address Bitcoin’s well-known issues, such as slow transaction speeds, high fees, and limited flexibility for smart contracts. Bitcoin Hyper introduces a high-speed Layer 2 network that drastically improves scalability.

Transactions are executed on a purpose-built virtual machine for performance, then finalized on the Bitcoin main chain for security. This approach allows the network to combine speed and affordability without compromising Bitcoin’s core strengths.

HYPER Presale and Token Details

Unlike many other Layer-2 tokens that serve mainly for governance or airdrops, HYPER plays a more active role in the Bitcoin Hyper ecosystem. It is used for transaction fees, staking, and accessing various features within the network.

Notably, HYPER tokens are currently available at $0.011925 during the crypto presale phase.

Ticker: HYPER

Current Price: $0.011925

Funds Raised: $1.38 million

The Bitcoin Hyper team is set to increase the token’s presale value in less than 4 hours. Interested investors can visit the official website to secure tokens before the price surges.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.