Bitcoin Bottoms as Institutions Offset Q1 Slump: Van Eck Sees Rally

Bitcoin (BTC) is trading near $68,400, posting a 2.6% gain in the last 24 hours as the market attempts to reverse a challenging first quarter. While the asset has faced significant headwinds post-halving, emerging data suggests that renewed institutional inflows are effectively counteracting the recent selling pressure.

Despite the bearish sentiment that characterized early 2026, sophisticated capital appears to be stepping in to defend key support levels. Jan van Eck, CEO of investment management firm VanEck, argues that the correction has run its course, suggesting that the asset is adhering to its historical four-year cycle rather than succumbing to new structural weaknesses.

🚨VANECK CEO JAN VAN ECK: "I THINK WE'RE MAKING A BOTTOM" ON BITCOIN VanEck CEO Jan van Eck stated he believes $BTC is forming a market bottom, marking a notable shift in tone from the asset management giant that launched one of the first spot Bitcoin ETFs in the United States.… pic.twitter.com/rYMecqf1JS — BSCN (@BSCNews) March 2, 2026

Market observers are now weighing the worst quarterly performance in years against the strongest capital floor yet seen in the digital asset space. Van Eck’s thesis posits that the “crypto winter” phase is concluding, setting the stage for a cyclic recovery driven by scarcity mathematics and institutional accumulation.

BlackRock’s IBIT, Fidelity’s FBTC Continue To Command Significant Market Share

Traders are closely monitoring the $68,400 level as Bitcoin attempts to reclaim the psychological resistance at $70,000. BTC price analysis indicates that maintaining support above the 50-day moving average is critical for bullish continuation. T

The primary downside risk remains the $60,000 support level. A decisive close below this zone could invalidate the bottoming thesis and open the door to a deeper correction toward the $52,000 region. Conversely, a sustained move above $72,000 would confirm a trend reversal, heavily incentivizing sideline capital to re-enter the market.

Bitcoin has been stuck in this range for a month. pic.twitter.com/fzjnjYkmV0 — Velo (@velo_xyz) March 3, 2026

While retail sentiment remains cautious, institutional activity tells a different story regarding the Bitcoin bottom. Data from spot Crypto ETFs indicates that smart money has utilized the recent dip to accumulate positions at a discount. Despite earlier outflows, major issuers have seen a reversal in flow dynamics, with BlackRock’s IBIT and Fidelity’s FBTC continuing to command significant market share.

This accumulation is critical, as it effectively acts as a stabilizing force during volatility, absorbing liquidity that would otherwise drag prices lower. On-chain analytics firm Glassnode notes that long-term holder supply has remained resilient near the $60,000 mark. This behavior suggests that entities with a high-time preference are distributing coins to longer-term institutional custodians, effectively raising the cost basis of the network.

Furthermore, Bitcoin miners are showing signs of strategic adaptation rather than capitulation. Contrary to fears of a post-halving death spiral, miner balances have stabilized. Large-scale mining operations have diversified revenue streams, reducing the immediate need to liquidate inventory to cover operational costs. This reduction in sell-side pressure from miners complements the demand-side accumulation from ETFs, creating a structural squeeze on available supply.

Miners are not selling. Accumulation trend score is hitting high levels near $60k support. #Bitcoin — Glassnode Alerts (@glassnodealerts) March 3, 2026

Jan van Eck: Flight to Quality Is Forming Bitcoin Price Floor

Speaking to media earlier this week, Jan van Eck doubled down on his firm’s bullish controls, identifying the current price action as a textbook bottoming formation. Van Eck suggested that analysts have been overcomplicating recent Bitcoin price action, arguing that the four-year cycle has been the main driver holding prices down—and that this pressure is now concluding.

“Our view coming into 2026 is that Bitcoin is governed by limited supply at 21 million,” van Eck noted. He highlighted that while the market has matured, the fundamental mechanics of the halving cycle continue to dictate macro supply shocks. According to van Eck, the market is currently digesting the final phase of this cycle, consistent with historical patterns seen in prior epochs.

Secondary voices in the market echo this sentiment, pointing to a flight-to-quality dynamic amidst broader economic uncertainty. With geopolitical tensions rising, Jan van Eck speculated that Bitcoin’s recovery is partly sparked by its utility as a non-sovereign rail for capital movement. For the bullish thesis to fully materialize, however, Bitcoin must decouple from risk-on equities and reassert its correlation with store-of-value assets like gold.

