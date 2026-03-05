Shiba Inu is hovering near $0.0000056, treading water as the broader crypto market has enjoyed a brief respite. While the Crypto Fear & Greed Index has climbed to 22/100, it still signals “Extreme Fear.”

Right now, the crowd is fearful, though less so than a week ago, although meme coins are lagging behind the rest of the market. For SHIB, it has only moved +1% on a day where many other major cap tokens are up by more than +5%.

The total crypto market cap surged 1% overnight as it reclaimed a critical $2.5 trillion level and continued the bullish price action that began at the start of the week.

(SOURCE: TradingView)

Shiba Inu Price Analysis: RSI Divergence and Critical Support

Shiba Inu is currently trading within a tight consolidation range between $0.0000053 and $0.0000062. The 14-day RSI currently sits at 46.7, a neutral reading that contradicts the panic seen in sentiment polls.

Typically, an RSI below 30 signals oversold conditions ripe for a bounce; however, a neutral RSI during a downtrend can indicate that sellers are losing conviction even before the price hits historical bottoms.

Traders are closely monitoring the $0.0000053 support level. If SHIB defends this zone and the RSI pivots upward, a move toward the immediate resistance at $0.0000062 is the primary bullish scenario. A successful reclaim of that level could expose the 50-day SMA near $0.0000068.

Conversely, the risk of a breakdown remains active. Recent analysis highlights a weak bounce potential and downside risks if the broader market fails to stabilize. If bears force a daily close below $0.0000053, the setup invalidates, potentially opening the door to a retest of the $0.0000048 demand zone.

For now, the neutral RSI at 46.7 implies that while momentum is flat, it has not yet capitulated, a divergence that aggressive bulls view as a setup for a reversal.

Extreme Fear vs. Neutral Momentum

(SOURCE: Fear & Greed Index)

The Crypto Fear & Greed Index has been as low as 5/100 in recent weeks, a level denoting “Extreme Fear.” While it has since climbed to 22/100, historically, readings this low have often marked local bottoms, as retail investors exit positions en masse.

Reports indicate that extreme fear in the broader crypto market often precedes institutional accumulation, creating a classic contrarian entry signal.

The lack of a “death spiral” in the RSI suggests that existing holders are not selling aggressively at these levels, despite the prevailing gloom. Analysts note that market bottoms rarely occur when everyone agrees the sky is falling; they occur when sellers become exhausted.

However, caution is warranted. Extreme fear can persist for weeks and even months, and without a volume-backed catalyst, SHIB could continue to drift sideways before a reversal. The divergence merely signals that the downside velocity is slowing, not that an uptrend is guaranteed.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.