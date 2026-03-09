Bitcoin, Ethereum, and XRP Are Holding Steady Despite Market Pressure

Bitcoin (BTC) is trading near $67,000, while Ethereum (ETH) hovers just above $2,000 and XRP defends the $1.35 level following a week of significant liquidation pressure. Despite a risk-off macro environment driven by geopolitical instability and shifting liquidity conditions, these major assets have refused to break critical structural support.

This consolidation amid $459 million in recent liquidations presents a market paradox. While sentiment remains bearish, the refusal of the price to capitalize on negative catalysts suggests seller exhaustion may be setting in.

The resilience across the crypto complex highlights a disconnect between leverage-driven volatility and spot market demand. While long positions have been flushed out, the absence of sustained downward momentum below key technical floors implies that passive bid depth is absorbing the selling pressure. The crucial question for the week ahead is whether this stability represents a genuine accumulation phase or merely a pause before a deeper capitulation.

Good Morning ☀️ Not much happening across the #Crypto market at the moment. #Bitcoin continues to range, and we’re still holding the short from 74k. One scenario I’m watching this week is a push back toward ~70k, followed by a rejection and a move down into key demand. Here’s… — The Chart Deck (@TheChartDeck) March 9, 2026

Macro Liquidity and Market Correlation Analysis

The current price action cannot be viewed in isolation from the broader macroeconomic landscape. Risk assets are currently grappling with renewed geopolitical tensions and a shifting yield environment, factors that typically weigh heavily on crypto valuations. However, the correlation dynamics are showing signs of decoupling. While traditional tech indices have faced headwinds, the crypto market’s refusal to break lower suggests that specific liquidity conditions are overriding general macro correlation.

GEOPOLITICAL TENSIONS AT SOME OF THE HIGHEST LEVELS WE’VE SEEN IN A LONG TIME. 🚨 – Ukraine allegedly tried to attack Putin's residence

– Rising Israel-Iran tensions & ongoing Iran protests

– China surrounding Taiwan again

– UAE-Saudi tensions

– US land operation in Venezuela pic.twitter.com/IntZ3PSxoT — Crypto Rover (@cryptorover) December 30, 2025

Analysts monitoring these liquidity conditions note that the saturation of selling pressure often acts as a counter-indicator to prevailing bearish sentiment. The continued defense of the $64,000 level for Bitcoin serves as a proxy for risk appetite across the sector. If macro pressures were the sole driver, a breach of this support would likely have occurred during the peak of the recent liquidation cascade. Instead, the market is witnessing what appears to be a stress test of the asset class’s structural floor.

Forget Bitcoin, Here Are Key Support Levels to Watch for Ethereum and XRP

Ethereum faces a similar pivotal moment to Bitcoin, holding support at $1,850. Technical analysis suggests that failure to defend this level opens a path toward $1,669. Conversely, a recovery above $2,200 is required to signal that the liquidation flush is complete.

(source – TradingView)

XRP is currently trading in a decisive zone. The asset is defending and hovering above the $1.27 support, which aligns with the bear market floor. However, upside momentum faces a formidable wall between $1.76 and $1.80, where approximately 1.85 billion XRP are held. A breakout above $1.51 is mathematically necessary to confirm a trend reversal.

(source – TradingView)

The outlook for the coming weeks depends on the resolution of the current capitulation signals. For XRP, the intersection of the SOPR capitulation signal and historical seasonal strength in March presents a compelling case for potential recovery.

