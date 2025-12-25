Crypto Derivatives Volume Hits $86 Trillion in 2025, Liquidations Top $150B

Key Notes

The crypto derivatives market processed nearly $86 trillion in total volume in 2025, a year defined by institutional adoption and unprecedented stress tests. A new report from CoinGlass reveals a daily average turnover of approximately $265 billion, cementing derivatives as the primary venue for price discovery.

Binance maintained its leadership, processing $25.09 trillion, or 29.3% of the global volume. A competitive second tier, including OKX, Bybit, and Bitget, brought the combined market share of the top four exchanges to roughly 62.3%. The market’s structure has fundamentally shifted from a retail-driven, high-leverage model to one dominated by institutional hedging, basis trading, and ETF-related flows.

Systemic Stress Tests Expose Market Fragility

This maturation introduced deeper leverage chains and new systemic risks. The market endured severe stress tests, with total forced liquidations for the year estimated at $150 billion.

“Extreme events that erupted during 2025 imposed stress tests of unprecedented scale on existing margin mechanisms, liquidation rules, and cross-platform risk transmission pathways,” the CoinGlass report stated.

A single deleveraging event in October, reportedly triggered by President Trump’s announcement of 100% tariffs on Chinese imports, saw over $19 billion in liquidations in just two days.

Institutional Capital Reshapes Market Structure

The flood of institutional capital, unlocked by spot ETFs, has permanently altered market structure. The Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) solidified its dominance in BTC derivatives, surpassing Binance in futures open interest for significant periods as institutions favored regulated venues for hedging and basis trading.

While Binance still commands volume, the CME’s open interest leadership signals a structural shift. The market is no longer an isolated system. It is now highly sensitive to macroeconomic shocks, with leverage chains capable of creating cascading liquidations, as demonstrated during the October tariff-driven selloff.

