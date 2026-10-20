JPMorgan’s blockchain unit Kinexys made JPM Coin (JPMD), its tokenized dollar deposit, available to approved institutional clients on Ethereum mainnet on Monday, October 19, so crypto firms and banks can settle with JPMorgan dollars where most tokenized assets already trade. It is the biggest Ethereum news of the week, and the market barely blinked.

ETH trades at $2,380.10, down 2.48% over 24 hours. So what did the bank actually change, and why Ethereum?

JUST IN: JPMorgan, US largest bank with $5T+ in assets, now allows clients send USD deposits on Ethereum using JPM Coin. pic.twitter.com/zsjAhyF8ZQ — Coin Bureau (@coinbureau) October 19, 2026

That choice adds another operating environment for institutions managing assets and transfers across Ethereum and Base, which has been built by Coinbase as an Ethereum layer 2.

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Liquidity. Kinexys said that Ethereum’s “established depth of onchain liquidity and tokenized assets” made it the natural next public blockchain for JPMD. The token stays on Base, Coinbase’s Ethereum layer 2, where it went live last November.

In practice, JPMD now moves peer to peer between approved clients on both networks. Emma Landriault, global head of Kinexys Labs, said that crypto firms can use it for payments, while financial firms can use it to settle trades or back tokenized assets. Tokenized assets are funds, bonds or other holdings recorded on a blockchain.

She called the Base and Ethereum issuances a way to give clients “multi-chain optionality for moving wholesale money across both the web3 and traditional finance ecosystems.” In other words, the bank wants its dollars wherever the trades are.

That only works because JPMD isn’t a stablecoin. Each token is a claim on dollars held at JPMorgan, backed by the bank’s own balance sheet, and only approved clients can receive or move it, even on a chain as open as Ethereum. USDC, by contrast, is issued by a separate company against a reserve. For a bank treasurer, a deposit is something the accountants already know how to book.

And the trades are on Ethereum. Apps on the network hold $49.4 billion, according to DefiLlama.

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How Big Is JPM Coin Next to JPMorgan’s Payments?

JUST IN: JPMorgan announces it is bringing JPM Coin to Ethereum, allowing institutional clients to transfer U.S. dollar deposits in seconds, 24/7. — Polymarket (@Polymarket) October 19, 2026

Nobody outside the bank knows, because JPMorgan hasn’t said how much JPMD is in circulation. The closest yardstick is Kinexys, the bank’s whole blockchain platform, which handles more than $7 billion a day. JPMorgan’s payments business moves about $12 trillion a day, so even Kinexys is roughly 0.06% of the flow.

Ethereum is also one network among several. JPMorgan said in January that it plans to bring JPMD to the Canton Network, a blockchain built for regulated institutions. At home, JPMorgan, Citi, Bank of America and Wells Fargo are among the banks planning a shared network for tokenized deposits, which was reported in June to be targeting the first half of 2027 through The Clearing House.

So the bank isn’t betting on one chain. It is putting the same deposit on every rail its clients use and letting volume decide.

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